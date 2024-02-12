Delmarva Power Advocates for Continued Energy Assistance Funding and Reminds Customers To Act Now To Secure Support

More than 22,000 customers were connected to approximately $35 million in energy assistance, including more than $15.5 million from LIHEAP in 2023

February 7th was Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Action Day and Delmarva Power employees were on Capitol Hill to meet with representatives and advocates for policies that protect funding for LIHEAP and support vulnerable households in Delaware and Maryland.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps limited-income households with their home energy bills. Customers should not wait for winter heating bills to arrive before applying for help - LIHEAP is a first come, first serve program and is only available until funding runs out. Grants are provided in varying amounts (up to $2,506 in Delaware; up to $2,213 in Maryland), with no payback required. Requirements include a household's income, type of fuel and type of dwelling. Homeowners, renters, roomers, and subsidized housing tenants may also be eligible. Customers do not have to be behind on their bills to receive a grant.

Delaware customers can review eligibility requirements and apply for LIHEAP energy assistance by visiting the Department of Health and Services website or by calling 302-654-9295 in New Castle County, 302-674-1782 in Kent County or 302-856-6310 in Sussex County. Maryland customers can review eligibility requirements and apply for LIHEAP (also referred to as the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, or MEAP) through the Department of Human Services website or by calling the Maryland Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Programs at 800-332-6347.

"LIHEAP provides critical support to individuals and families in need," said Doug Mokoid, Delmarva Power Region President. "Our teams are advocating for continued funding of this vital program, and we urge any of our customers who may qualify to reach out and take advantage of the support available as soon as possible. We can do so much more when customer reach out to us early, whether through programs like LIHEAP or other payment assistance we offer directly."

Delmarva Power works hard to keep every customer connected by offering payment arrangements and helping customers secure grants and other support from several available energy assistance programs. In 2023, Delmarva Power helped more than 22,000 customers secure more than $35 million in energy assistance, including more than $15.5 million in LIHEAP funding that helps pay customer energy bills and money that customers do not need to pay back.

If customers do not meet LIHEAP requirements and are having difficulty paying their energy bills, Delmarva Power Customer Care is also available to help by offering:

Flexible payment arrangements that offer tailored payment plans

Extending payment periods for balances

Connecting customers with energy assistance funds

Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period and helps avoid seasonal spikes and provides a consistent monthly bill.

Customers can contact Delmarva Power Customer Care at 800-375-7117 or visit delmarva.com/EnergyAssistance for more information.

Additional assistance for customers in Delaware is available through Delaware 211 (DE 211). By dialing 2-1-1, customers can be referred to local agencies and services that can assist with utilities and other necessities. More information is available at delaware211.org.

Delmarva Power also works with the Salvation Army and other local organizations to offer energy assistance to Delaware and Maryland low-income customers. The fund allows for customers to pay exactly $1 over their monthly Delmarva Power bill, which goes to the associated non-profit organization in their community. Delmarva Power matches contributions with $1 for every $3 that is collected, up to $70,000.

Other energy assistance for Maryland residents includes:

The Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP) assists eligible low-income customers with their electric bills, even if they are currently without service. The Utility Service Protection Program (USPP) protects low-income families from utility cut-offs and allows MEAP eligible households to enter into monthly payment programs. The Arrearage Retirement Assistance (ARA) program helps customers with large, past due electric bills. If eligible, customers may receive forgiveness of up to $2,000 toward their past due bill. Information regarding these programs can be found on the Maryland Department of Human Services Office of Home Energy Programs website or by calling 800-332-6347.

LIHEAP Action Day is hosted by the National Energy and Utility Affordability Coalition (NEUAC) and connects advocates from across the country with policymakers on Capitol Hill to communicate the importance of the LIHEAP program. To learn more about NEAUC visit their website here.

To learn more about Delmarva Power, visit The Source, Delmarva Power's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting delmarva.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/DelmarvaPower and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/DelmarvaConnect. Delmarva Power's mobile app is available at delmarva.com/MobileApp.

Delmarva Power is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Delmarva Power provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 561,500 electric customers in Delaware and Maryland and approximately 140,000 natural gas customers in northern Delaware.

