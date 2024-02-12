Churchill Capital Corp VII Announces Stockholder Approval of Extension and Final Redemption Numbers

In Excess of $605 Million Remains in Churchill VII's Trust Account after Stockholder Redemptions relating to the Extension

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp VII ("Churchill VII") (NASDAQ: CVII) announced today that in a special meeting of its stockholders ("Special Meeting"), Churchill VII's stockholders voted to approve a proposal to amend Churchill VII's certificate of incorporation and extend the date by which Churchill VII is required to consummate its initial business combination (the "Business Combination") with CorpAcq Holdings Limited ("CorpAcq") from February 17, 2024 to August 17, 2024 (or such earlier date as determined by the board of directors of Churchill VII). All other proposals were also approved with overwhelming support from Churchill VII's stockholders.

Churchill VII's stockholders overwhelmingly decided to retain their shares of Churchill VII class A common stock. After taking into account the redemptions of Churchill VII's stockholders in connection with the Special Meeting, Churchill VII has in excess of $605 million remaining in its trust account. This amount is currently in excess of the required available cash at the closing of the Business Combination. Stockholders representing 98% of Churchill VII's class A common stock retained their shares, leaving a total of 57 million shares of Churchill VII's class A common stock outstanding.

CorpAcq's Business Combination with Churchill VII is expected to be completed in early 2024. Upon closing of the Business Combination, CorpAcq Group Plc will be a publicly-traded corporate compounder with a portfolio of 42 businesses (as of December 31, 2023) that have strong asset bases, operate in resilient industries with high barriers to entry, and generate strong growth and free cash flow.

Completion of the Business Combination is subject to approval by Churchill VII's stockholders, the registration statement on Form F-4 filed by CorpAcq Group Plc in respect of the Business Combination, as amended (the "Registration Statement") being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), Churchill VII having available cash at the closing of the Business Combination of at least $350 million, net of transaction fees, and other customary closing conditions.

About CorpAcq Holdings Limited

CorpAcq is a corporate compounder founded in 2006 with deep commercial experience and a diversified portfolio of 42 companies (as of December 31, 2023) across multiple large industries. CorpAcq has a track record of unlocking business potential and long-term growth for small and medium-sized enterprises through its established M&A playbook and decentralized operational approach. CorpAcq's executive team develops close relationships with their subsidiaries' management to support them with financial and strategic expertise while allowing them to retain independence to continue to operate their businesses successfully. CorpAcq is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

