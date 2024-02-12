YS Biopharma Responds to a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) ("YS Biopharma" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today issues an official response to the notice of extraordinary meeting of shareholders of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd.

The Company is writing to inform all shareholders of the Company that, on 8 February 2024, Mr. Yi Zhang, Acton Town International Limited, All Brilliance Investments Limited, Apex Pride Global Limited and Hopeful World Company Limited (collectively, the Convening Shareholders) served an undated notice (the Notice) on YS Biopharma at its registered office in the Cayman Islands. A copy of the Notice and its Exhibits may be accessed here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholders-of-ys-biopharma-announce-an-extraordinary-general-meeting-302058152.html

The Notice purports to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on 16 February 2024 at 9:00 am (United States Pacific Standard Time) at the offices of DLA Piper LLP (US), 701 5th Ave #6900, Seattle, WA 98104, United States pursuant to Article 57 of the Company's amended and restated articles of association (the Articles). The Notice provides that proxy forms must be physically returned to the offices of DLA Piper LLP (US), 701 5th Ave #6900, Seattle, WA 98104, United States in order for them to be counted at the EGM. The Notice does not make provision for remote participation via electronic communication facilities or for proxy forms to be deposited by electronic means.

The purpose of the EGM is stated to be for the purposes of approving ordinary resolutions to remove six of the Company's seven directors (the only director who is not proposed to be removed being Yi Zhang, who is himself one of the Convening Shareholders) and to appoint four new directors of the Company.

At the time of writing, there has been no indication that the Convening Shareholders have distributed the Notice directly to all other shareholders of the Company. Therefore, this press release seeks to draw the attention of all shareholders to the Notice, which may be accessed at the link above. For the avoidance of doubt, this press release does not constitute notice of the EGM pursuant to Article 58 or any other of the Articles.

Shareholders should take their own independent advice and, should they wish to do so, make arrangements to attend the EGM in person or submit proxy forms to the Convening Shareholders.

In the Company's view, the Notice does not comply with proper notice requirements and the EGM has been invalidly convened by the Convening Shareholders, including for the following reasons:

1.Insufficient notice. The Notice was served on the Company at its registered office in the Cayman Islands on 8 February 2024 at 3:22 pm (Cayman Islands time) and purports to convene an EGM on 16 February 2024 at 9:00 am (United States Pacific Standard Time). The Articles require at least seven calendar days' notice (exclusive of the day on which it is given or deemed to be given and of the day for which it is given) be given by the shareholders requisitioning an EGM to all shareholders holding shares with the right to receive notice and who have supplied to the Company an address for the giving of notices to them. The Company has received no indication that the Notice has been sent to all shareholders of the Company by the Convening Shareholders as required by the Articles.

2.No notice given to the directors who are proposed to be removed. Article 88 requires that the notice of any meeting at which a resolution to remove a director shall be proposed or voted upon must contain a statement of the intention to remove that Director and such notice must be served on that Director not less than ten (10) calendar days before the meeting. Such notice was not given to any of the directors whose removal is proposed to be voted upon at the EGM.

The proxy statement (attached to the Notice as Exhibit A) states that, as of the record date of 8 February 2024, the Company had 93,058,197 ordinary shares issued and outstanding. That statement is incorrect. On 7 February 2024, the Company issued 95,269,762 ordinary shares to an institutional investor pursuant to a US$40 million private placement transaction announced by the Company on 9 February 2024. The Notice states: 'The Convening Shareholders have fixed February 8, 2024 as the record date (the Record Date) for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the EGM or any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof. Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the EGM and any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof.'As of close of business on the record date, the Company had 188,327,959 ordinary shares issued and outstanding and the holders of records of those shares are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the EGM and any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof.

This press release should not be construed as an endorsement by the Company of the Notice or the EGM purported to be convened by the Notice. Shareholders are encouraged to take their own legal advice regarding the Notice and the matters described therein.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics with a potential for improved Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles vaccines. YS Biopharma operates in China, the United States, Singapore and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit investor.ysbiopharm.com.

