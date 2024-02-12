Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869761 | ISIN: US3635761097 | Ticker-Symbol: GAH
Tradegate
12.02.24
15:56 Uhr
220,00 Euro
-1,40
-0,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
218,60219,5019:11
218,60219,5019:11
PR Newswire
12.02.2024 | 15:00
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Simply-Communicate Ltd

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of London -based The Wright Agency Limited, dba Simply-Communicate Ltd (Simply). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Simply is a workplace communication agency providing consulting services and digital solutions to enhance clients' employee experience. Founder Marc Wright and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Ben Reynolds, global managing director of Gallagher's Communication Consulting practice.

"Simply's expertise in digital transformation and digital experience complements our existing capabilities in the employee communication space, and their culture aligns with our own," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Marc and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.