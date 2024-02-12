Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Simply-Communicate Ltd

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of London -based The Wright Agency Limited, dba Simply-Communicate Ltd (Simply). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Simply is a workplace communication agency providing consulting services and digital solutions to enhance clients' employee experience. Founder Marc Wright and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Ben Reynolds, global managing director of Gallagher's Communication Consulting practice.

"Simply's expertise in digital transformation and digital experience complements our existing capabilities in the employee communication space, and their culture aligns with our own," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Marc and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.