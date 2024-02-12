FTI Consulting, Inc.: FTI Consulting Adds Digital Transformation and Revenue Expert Shubho Ghosh and Three Managing Directors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Shubho Ghosh as a Senior Managing Director and Nishi Anand, Dr. Nancy Greenlee and Nirjhar Ray as Managing Directors in the Digital Transformation offering within the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Ghosh is based in New York and will help build the Digital Transformation offering within the firm's Business Transformation practice. He and his team will help clients develop digital strategies and implement digital capabilities that will drive tangible and sustainable revenue growth, cost reduction, operational efficiencies and improved customer satisfaction. Additionally, Mr. Ghosh will expand and co-lead FTI Consulting's Revenue Transformation capability along with Senior Managing Director Sazz Ariyanayagam, helping corporate and private equity firms drive rapid and sustainable revenue growth.

"Digital transformations are not easy, but they are becoming vital to any organization's success," said Carlyn Taylor, FTI Consulting's Chief Growth Officer and Global Co-Leader of the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. "The experience of Shubho, Nishi, Nancy and Nirjhar leading and driving major transformations builds upon our existing digital expertise across the firm and will greatly benefit our clients as they navigate how to implement new technologies and strategies to compete in an increasingly technical landscape."

FTI Consulting offers a suite of digital transformation services to enable revenue, operations and organization design; leverage technology to transform business processes; and use artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital tools to improve decision-making and reduce business risk.

Mr. Ghosh adds considerable experience driving change and rapid revenue growth for large-scale companies around the world. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Ghosh was Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Transformation officer at Verizon Business, the $31 billion revenue enterprise unit of Verizon. Mr. Ghosh also led go-to-market for three new 5G portfolio offerings: Fixed Wireless Access, Private Wireless Networks and Multi-access Edge Compute. Previously, he was Global Leader of Revenue Transformation at Boston Consulting Group and a leader in the firm's Technology, Media & Telecommunications practices.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ghosh said, "Digital transformation drives the same goals - increase revenue, decrease cost and improve customer experience - as traditional transformation, but in a much more rapid and sustainable manner with clear bottom-line impact and with a fundamental change to the way a company does business. It enables organizations to remain competitive in today's rapidly evolving business landscape while also innovating in their respective industries. It is not a one-size-fits-all approach. I look forward to working alongside my FTI Consulting colleagues to guide our corporate and private equity clients through this challenging but immense value creation journey."

Ms. Anand, who is based in New York, brings a wealth of experience in value creation and due diligence in private equity operations, focusing on the healthcare, industrials and technology industries. She has served as an interim chief financial officer and general manager, as well as a thought partner to C-suites and boards of directors. Across her roles, she has implemented strategy and operations plans to grow revenue, boost efficiency, guide clients through acquisition, mitigate supply-chain disruptions and manage internal teams. In her role at FTI Consulting, she will focus on revenue transformation, go-to-market strategy and tactics, and digital marketing. Prior to joining the firm, she was a Principal at KKR Capstone. She started her career at Boston Consulting Group.

Dr. Greenlee, who is based in Denver, specializes in end-to-end transformations, with a focus on revenue growth and digital. She has extensive industry and consulting experience designing and executing successful transformation programs across technology, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, consumer goods and industrials. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Dr. Greenlee was an executive at Verizon Business, where she led strategy and transformation for Fixed Wireless Access, Private Wireless Networks and Edge products, and built Verizon's 5G ecosystem partner program. She started her career at Boston Consulting Group, where she was a leader in the firm's Transformation, Marketing, Sales & Pricing, and Technology, Media & Telecommunications practices.

Mr. Ray, who is based in New York, brings more than 15 years of global experience providing strategic leadership in technology and data and analytics solutions. Mr. Ray has demonstrated success working in digital transformation and technology and data strategy across diverse domains, including capital markets, private equity, M&A, risk and compliance, retail, healthcare, insurance, consumer goods and government. He has successfully guided numerous Fortune 500 companies in their digital transformation journeys. Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Ray was a Principal at Boston Consulting Group, where he executed large-scale digital transformation programs, led high-profile AI and analytics-enabled product launches and played a key role in M&A product and technology due diligence processes for top global private equity companies.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com