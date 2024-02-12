Rail Vision Ltd.: Rail Vision Increases Railway Safety with its Next Generation AI Computer

The new development offers high performance and real time AI deep learning inferencing

Ra'anana, Israel, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (the "Company"), a technology company at the forefront of revolutionizing railway safety and the data-related market, has introduced its next generation AI-based computer designed enhance railway safety and prevent accidents. This advanced technology marks a significant step forward in the realm of railway safety, leveraging artificial intelligence to detect potential hazards and mitigate risks effectively.

The new AI-based computer from Rail Vision, previously announced, incorporates advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, enabling it to analyze vast amounts of data in real-time. By processing information from various sensors and cameras installed on trains, the AI-based computer can accurately identify obstacles, track infrastructure conditions, and detect potential dangers along the railway tracks. This proactive approach empowers railway operators to take timely actions to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of passengers and personnel.

Rail Vision's new AI solution will be seamlessly integrated into both their Main Line and Switch Yard systems, revolutionizing safety measures across all aspects of railway operations.

Key features of Rail Vision's next-generation AI-based computer include:

Advanced AI Algorithms: Utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to analyze and interpret data for accurate hazard detection.

Real-Time Monitoring: Continuous monitoring of railway tracks and surroundings to identify potential risks promptly.

Enhanced Safety Measures: Providing railway operators with actionable insights to implement proactive safety measures and prevent accidents.

Scalable Solution: Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing railway infrastructure and scalable to meet the evolving needs of railway networks.

"Rail Vision's next-generation AI-based computer system, is a significant milestone in railway safety technology. This innovation embodies our unwavering commitment to advancing railway security, marrying cutting-edge AI with real-time processing to prevent accidents and save lives. We believe that our system, technology and cloud connectivity contribute to a transformative leap forward, marking a new chapter in intelligent railway operations", said Shahar Hania, Rail Vision's Chief Executive Officer.

Rail Vision's next-generation AI-based computer is poised to revolutionize railway safety practices, offering an intelligent solution to mitigate risks and prevent accidents. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Rail Vision continues to drive innovation in the railway industry, ensuring safer and more efficient transportation systems for the future.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The Company has developed cutting-edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The Company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information please visit https://www.railvision.io/

