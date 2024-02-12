BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12
BlackRock Latin American Trust plc
LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Carolan Dobson
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Chairman and Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10c each (shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-02-12
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)