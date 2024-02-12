Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Irrwitzige Marktkapitalisierung ausschlaggebend für mögliche Kursgewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.02.2024 | 18:24
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

BlackRock Latin American Trust plc

LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Carolan Dobson

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10c each (shares)



GB0005058408

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.12

2,050

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-02-12

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.