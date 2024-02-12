Regulatory News:
TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
Date
Total number of shares
Number of voting rights exercisable at
January 31, 2024
2,412,251,835
2,340,750,358
A total number of 2,412,251,835 voting rights are attached to the 2,412,251,835 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
71,501,477 voting rights attached to the 71,501,477 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
