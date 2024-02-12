Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 5 février/February 2024) - Further to bulletin 2019-0624, 37 Capital Inc. has provided information satisfactory to the Exchange that it meets the continuous listing requirements, and the inactive designation will therefore be removed.

The shares will begin trading under the new symbol on February 6, 2024.

À la suite du bulletin 2019-0624, 37 Capital Inc. a fourni des renseignements satisfaisants pour la Bourse selon lequel elle répond aux exigences d'inscription continue, et la désignation inactive sera donc supprimée.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau symbole le 6 février 2024.

Issuer/ Emetteur: 37 Capital Inc. Old symbol/Vieux symbole: JJJ.X New symbol/ Nouveau symbole: JJJ Effective Date/ Date effective Le 6 février/February 2024

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)