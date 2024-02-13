

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) released a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $493 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $499 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $703 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $5.22 billion from $4.94 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $493 Mln. vs. $499 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.53 -Revenue (Q4): $5.22 Bln vs. $4.94 Bln last year.



