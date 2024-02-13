

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian biotech company CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX, CMXHF.PK) reported a net profit after tax of US$1.90 billion for the half year ended 31 December 2023, up 20% on a constant currency basis. On a per share basis, net income was US$3.92 up from US$3.36 last year.



Underlying profit was US$2.02 billion, up 13% on a constant currency basis.



Revenue were US$8.05 billion, up 11% on a constant currency basis.



CSL has reaffirmed its fiscal year 2024 guidance. The company's underlying profit, net profit after tax is expected to be in the range of approximately US$2.9 billion to US$3.0 billion at constant currency, representing growth over fiscal year 2023 of about 13%-17%.



CSL said it is in a strong position to deliver annualized double-digit earnings growth over the medium term.



Interim ordinary dividend of US$1.19 per share is expected to be paid on 3 April 2024 for half year 2024, based on shares on issue at reporting date.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken