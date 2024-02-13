Pepe Jeans Partners with Algonomy for Next-Level Analytics and Optimization

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepe Jeans, the iconic fashion and denim brand rooted in the vibrant culture of Portobello since 1973, proudly announces its strategic collaboration with Algonomy. In an exciting venture, Pepe Jeans India has chosen Algonomy's Merchandise Analytics technology platform to elevate its operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and drive profitability in an ever-evolving market landscape.

Leveraging Algonomy's state-of-the-art Merchandise Analytics platform, Pepe Jeans India will unify its data sources to make informed decisions. The integrated platform will provide a comprehensive analytical and predictive view across various facets, including sales, inventory, buying, assortment, pricing, promotions, operations, and other key performance indicators (KPIs).

Additionally, the platform offers self-service capabilities, empowering Pepe Jeans India to create new analysis within the Merchandise Analytics solution, fostering a culture of data-driven decision-making.

With the platform's machine learning capabilities, Pepe Jeans India can predict future selling prices based on the price elasticity of demand. This greatly helps it optimize markdowns by considering historical sales, product lifecycle, inventory availability, events, and other relevant factors.

Manish Kapoor, MD & CEO at Pepe Jeans India, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Thanks to our collaboration with Algonomy, Pepe Jeans India is taking a bold step towards a future of data-driven success. The Merchandise Analytics platform is a game-changer, providing us with a comprehensive and predictive view across crucial aspects of our business. From sales and inventory to pricing and promotions, the platform's capabilities empower us to make informed decisions and enhance customer experiences.

Additionally, the self-service features will foster a culture of innovation within our team, and the machine-learning capabilities will revolutionize how we optimize pricing strategies. Exciting times ahead for Pepe Jeans India, and we're thrilled to have Algonomy as our strategic partner in this journey!"

"Collaborating with Pepe Jeans India is a testament to the transformative power of Algonomy's Merchandise Analytics platform. Our cutting-edge technology is set to revolutionize how Pepe Jeans India approaches operational efficiency, customer experiences, and overall profitability. By unifying data sources and providing a predictive view across key performance indicators, we're enabling Pepe Jeans India to make strategic decisions with unprecedented precision. We're excited to be the driving force behind Pepe Jeans India's journey to success in a dynamic market landscape." saidAmit Agarwal, SVP - Sales & Business Development (APAC & MEA) at Algonomy

