Giift and JCB Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Loyalty and Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giift has announced its partnership with JCB International and is poised to elevate the loyalty experience through this collaboration. JCB International brings its esteemed global payment expertise and a suite of financial products and services, aligning perfectly with Giift's commitment to innovation in loyalty and engagement solutions. This partnership represents a significant stride for Giift in the banking and finance sector, reinforcing its presence and credentials in this vital industry vertical.

Sumit Uttamchandani, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Giift, shared his excitement regarding this pivotal collaboration, affirming, "At Giift, we're excited to continue expanding our global footprint through partnerships with some of the largest card schemes on the planet. Our journey so far has been marked by successful alliances with key financial players, significantly enhancing our expertise in the loyalty solutions sector. These partnerships not only reflect our commitment to growth and innovation but also our capability to adapt and excel in diverse financial environments. We're eager to further develop these relationships, bringing innovative loyalty solutions to a broader audience and fostering enduring customer engagement across the globe.

Our partnership with JCB International is specifically crafted to deliver unique and valuable benefits tailored to JCB cardholders. Through the integration of Giift's advanced loyalty solutions, we are excited to present a specially selected range of discounts and offers from our best merchant partners, designed to perfectly suit the needs and preferences of JCB cardholders. Our commitment is to provide a highly rewarding and seamless experience, reflecting our dedication to superior customer service and satisfaction."

Shinpei Isaji, Senior Manager of Business Planning at JCB, comments, "We are excited about our partnership with Giift and its potential for enhancing our cardholder experiences. Giift's innovative loyalty solutions align seamlessly with our commitment to providing exclusive offers and rewards to our customers. This collaboration opens new avenues for both organizations to drive customer engagement and satisfaction."

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 46 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 156 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About Giift

Giift is a leading loyalty technology provider and program management partner with headquarters in Singapore. Founded in 2013, Giift has expanded into multiple countries, including Dubai, Mumbai, New York, London, Wuhan, Beijing, Jakarta, Colombo, Doha, Dhaka, Nairobi, and now Pakistan. Giift has served 3,000+ corporate clients across industries and has created customized, sustainable loyalty and rewards-based programs globally.

