

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.0694 against the Australian dollar and a 4-day low of 0.6096 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0644 and 0.6131, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 4-day lows of 91.13 and 1.7653 from Monday's closing quotes of 91.55 and 1.7558, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the aussie, 0.59 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 1.79 against the euro.



