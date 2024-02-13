CPX Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 United Arab Emirates Company of the Year Award for Delivering Superior Cybersecurity Solutions with a Strong Leadership Focus that Incorporates Client-centric Strategies

CPX provides outstanding solutions and services to protect organizations through consulting, integration, managed security services, and advanced cybersecurity capabilities.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the United Arab Emirates (UAE) physical security services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes CPX with the 2023 Company of the Year Award. CPX is a prominent provider of physical security services in the UAE, with a comprehensive service and solution portfolio that includes a security operations center, network operations center, managed security services, cloud security, security consulting, systems integration, and digital forensics capabilities.

CPX is a key participant in mitigating sophisticated cyber threats in the UAE's digital economy, specifically tailoring its wide range of products and services to meet the unique needs of its client base. The company integrates physical security and cybersecurity to create a robust, multi-layered defense system, serving a variety of sectors, including government, banking, healthcare, and energy and utilities.

CPX's profound expertise in the physical security services industry guarantees enhanced protection for its clients' systems, especially during cloud transitions. Exceptional support in cloud migration emphasizes CPX's commitment to delivering comprehensive, top-notch security solutions that are effective and easy to implement. This support showcases CPX's ability to capitalize on new growth opportunities and adaptability in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

"CPX takes a comprehensive approach to addressing organizations' day-to-day cyber-physical security challenges, offering a service suite that integrates physical and cyber security to provide convergent security and protection that is reliable and effective. Its portfolio encompasses cyber-physical solutions and delivery, integrated physical security, C4i, cyber resilience services, red team services, and cloud security services, covering all security aspects, from planning and development to operating and optimizing," said Saurabh Verma, Senior Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

The company demonstrates a remarkable focus on VIP security, offering personalized solutions to a diverse client base that includes high-profile individuals and paramilitary forces. CPX's approach is deeply client-centric, prioritizing the understanding of each client's unique needs and objectives. This strategy includes conducting in-depth assessments, offering tailored solutions, and providing extensive training and support in multiple languages, ensuring its clients are well-equipped to manage their security systems.

Moreover, collaboration with various stakeholders and partners enhances CPX's ability to create a robust cybersecurity ecosystem. As a result, this strategy of forming purposeful partnerships and delivering customized solutions contributes to securing the networks of local businesses and positioning CPX as one of the top cybersecurity companies in the UAE.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91- 9953764546

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About CPX Holding

CPX, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services. Established in 2022, CPX protects public and private sector organizations with customized solutions that reduce the risk of sophisticated cyberattacks. We provide clients and partners with end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities to ensure compliance with stringent cybersecurity standards and accelerate their cyber maturity. Learn more at www.cpx.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338337/CPX_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cpx-earns-frost--sullivans-2023-united-arab-emirates-company-of-the-year-award-for-delivering-superior-cybersecurity-solutions-with-a-strong-leadership-focus-that-incorporates-client-centric-strategies-302059020.html