TUI AG: Q1 2024 Interim Report 1 October 2023 - 31 December 2023 
13-Feb-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI Group 
Q1 2024 Interim Report 
1 October 2023 - 31 December 2023 
 
Content 
Interim Management Report 
Summary 
Report on changes in expected development 
Consolidated earnings 
Segmental performance 
Financial position and net assets 
Comments on the consolidated income statement 
Alternative performance measures 
Other segment indicators 
Corporate Governance 
Risk and Opportunity Report 
Related parties 
Unaudited condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements 
Notes 
General 
Accounting principles 
Group of consolidated companies 
Acquisitions - Divestments 
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement 
Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position 
Responsibility Statement 
Review Report 
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements 
Financial calendar 
Contacts 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
This Interim Financial Report of TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 
2023. 
 
TUI AG 
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 
30625 Hannover 
 
Interim Management Report 
Summary 
Record Q1 performance in 2024, delivering highest ever revenues of EUR4.3bn and positive Q1 underlying EBIT of EUR6.0m for 
the first time1. As a result and based on current booking trends, we reconfirm our FY 2024 guidance to increase our 
underlying EBIT by at least 25%. 
 
   -- In Q1 2024 we recorded a record Group revenue of EUR4.3bn1, which was up strongly across all our segments 
  increasing by a total of 15% against the prior year (Q1 2023: EUR3.8bn). This was driven by higher demand at improved 
  prices and rates. 
   -- We achieved a positive Q1 Group underlying EBIT of EUR6.0m for the first time1. This was an improvement of 
  EUR159.0m (Q1 2023: EUR-153.0m ), highlighting the significant progress we have made across the business and 
  underlining the strategic development of the Group. 
   - Hotels & Resorts improved on an already strong operational performance in the prior year supported by 
    higher occupancies and increased rates. 
   - In Cruises, the strong trading environment coupled with the quality of product we offer, drove an 
    increase in occupancy at higher rates, with all three of our cruise brands contributing to the upside. 
   - With the further expansion of our own differentiated product offering and continued development of 
    the digital platform in TUI Musement, the segment recorded higher year-on-year results for the period. 
 
   - Our Markets & Airlines delivered a significantly improved underlying EBIT with Central Region posting 
    a positive first quarter result for the first time1. The segment benefitted from stronger demand at increased 
    prices. In addition, the ability to return to our normal hedging lines provided, as expected, significant 
    upside to the results across the markets. 
 
   -- During the quarter we welcomed 3.5m customers, 6% more than in the prior year. Average load factor of 86% 
  for Q1 2024 was 1%pt higher than in the prior year. 
   -- We saw a reduction in our net debt year-on-year by EUR1.3bn to EUR4.0bn at 31 December 2023 from EUR5.3bn in 
  the prior year. This improvement was driven by net proceeds (following repayment of the final WSF obligations) from 
  our capital increase in April 2023 and a positive cash flow from operations and lower net investments. 
   -- We saw a further upgrade in our credit rating to B+ with positive outlook by S&P and we have a clear 
  pathway to a rating target of BB/Ba territory. 
   -- In Markets & Airlines the positive booking2 momentum continues for both the Winter 2023/24 and Summer 
  2024 season on an expanded programme. Average selling price (ASP) continues to hold up well, highlighting the 
  strong demand for our products and the consumers continued willingness to prioritise spend on travel and holidays. 
  Our hedging levels for the coming Summer and Winter seasons are in line with our normal hedging policy. 
   -- Winter 2023/24 bookings continue to be well ahead at +8% against the prior season with ASP higher across 
  our key markets and up +4% overall. To date 87% of the Winter season has been sold which is in line with the prior 
  Winter season. Bookings for Summer 2024 continue to be promising with the usual 32% of the programme sold at the 
  point in time. Bookings are ahead across all our markets and overall, at +8% supported by stronger ASP at +4% 
  against Summer 2023. 
   -- Holiday Experiences trading3 remains well on track to deliver in line with expectations, with bookings in 
  all segments ahead of prior year. 
 
 
FY 2024 guidance4 
Our focus is on operational excellence and execution. Our strategic roadmap, the strong operational recovery and the 
measures taken to strengthen our balance sheet, lay the foundations for future profitable growth. Our guidance for FY 
2024 is provided within the framework of the current macroeconomic as well as geopolitical uncertainties especially in 
the Middle East. It is based on the strong performance in Q1 and the current positive booking momentum across both 
seasons, as well as a return to a normal hedging policy. Against this background, we reconfirm our guidance for FY 2024 
published in our Annual Report 2023: 
 - We expect revenue to increase by at least 10% year-on-year 
 - We expect underlying EBIT to increase by at least 25% year-on-year 
 
Mid-Term Ambitions 
We have a clear strategy to accelerate profitable growth by increasing the customer lifetime value, creating a business 
which is more agile, more cost-efficient and achieving a higher speed to market with the aim to create additional 
shareholder value. Our mid-term ambitions are as follows: 
 - Generate underlying EBIT growth of c. 7-10% CAGR 
 - Target net leverage5 strongly below 1.0x 
 - Return to a credit rating territory in line with our pre-pandemic rating BB/Ba (S&P/Moody's) 
 
1 Since the merger of TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC in 2014 
2 Bookings up to 4 February 2024 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk and includes amendments and voucher 
re-bookings 
3 FY 2024 trading data (excluding Blue Diamond in Hotels & Resorts) as of 4 February 2024 compared to 2023 trading data 
4 Based on constant currency and within the framework of the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties currently 
known, including 
 developments in the Middle East 
5 Net leverage ratio defined as net debt (Financial liabilities plus lease liabilities less cash & cash equivalents 
less other current financial assets) 
 divided by underlying EBITDA 
 
Sustainability (ESG) as an opportunity1 
   -- As an industry leader, we want to set the standard for sustainability in the market. We believe that 
  sustainable transformation should not be viewed solely as a cost factor, but that sustainability pays off - for 
  society, for the environment, and for economic development. 
   -- We continue to make progress to reduce relative emissions across our business and to achieve our targets. 
  One focus in TUI's sustainability journey is the measurement of its IT footprint. In January 2024, we announced the 
  measures we are taking to mitigate our tech carbon footprint across our technology infrastructure. We have clear 
  targets to reduce emissions throughout the business from our data centres and the cloud to the environmental 
  footprint of mobiles or electronic screens. To ensure the approach is in line with industry best practices and 
  international standards, an external agency has been commissioned to create a robust methodology. The work we are 
  doing in this area was recognised in January when we were awarded the European SustainableIT Impact Award 2024 as 
  the category winner of 'Governance'. 
 
1 Further details on our Sustainability Agenda are published in our Annual Report 2023 and also on our website under 
 www.tuigroup.com/en-en/sustainability (not subject of an auditor's review) 
 
TUI Group - financial highlights 
 
EUR million           Q1 2024  Q1 2023  Var. %  Var. % at constant currency 
                     adjusted 
Revenue            4,302.5  3,750.5  + 14.7  + 14.8 
Underlying EBIT1 
Hotels & Resorts        90.7   71.6    + 26.6  + 31.7 
Cruises            34.5   0.2    n. a.   n. a. 
TUI Musement          - 10.7  - 13.5   + 20.9  + 34.1 
Holiday Experiences      114.5   58.3    + 96.3  + 105.5 
Northern Region        - 50.4  - 122.0  + 58.6  + 59.8 
Central Region         1.3    - 29.0   n. a.   n. a. 
Western Region         - 46.6  - 43.7   - 6.6   - 5.1 
Markets & Airlines       - 95.7  - 194.6  + 50.8  + 52.2 
All other segments       - 12.8  - 16.7   + 23.1  + 22.5 
Underlying EBIT1 TUI Group   6.0    - 153.0  n. a.   n. a. 
TUI Group           14.0   - 153.0  n. a. 
(at constant currency) 
EBIT1             0.2    - 158.7  n. a. 
Underlying EBITDA       208.5   58.3    + 258.0 
EBITDA2            208.0   58.0    + 258.5 
Group loss           - 83.5  - 231.8  + 64.0 
Earnings per share3    EUR  - 0.24  - 0.89   + 73.0 
Net capex and investment    43.9   149.0   - 70.6 
Equity ratio (31 Mar)4   %  9.0    0.7    + 8.3 
Net debt (31 Dec)       3,983.3  5,259.9  - 24.3 
Employee (31 Dec)       52,661  49,979   + 5.4

Due to rounding, some of the figures may not add up precisely to the stated totals, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. All change figures refer to the previous year, unless otherwise stated.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2024 01:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

