TUI AG: Q1 2024 Interim Report 1 October 2023 - -7

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Q1 2024 Interim Report 1 October 2023 - 31 December 2023 13-Feb-2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI Group Q1 2024 Interim Report 1 October 2023 - 31 December 2023 Content Interim Management Report Summary Report on changes in expected development Consolidated earnings Segmental performance Financial position and net assets Comments on the consolidated income statement Alternative performance measures Other segment indicators Corporate Governance Risk and Opportunity Report Related parties Unaudited condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements Notes General Accounting principles Group of consolidated companies Acquisitions - Divestments Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position Responsibility Statement Review Report Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements Financial calendar Contacts This Interim Financial Report of TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023. TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 30625 Hannover Interim Management Report Summary Record Q1 performance in 2024, delivering highest ever revenues of EUR4.3bn and positive Q1 underlying EBIT of EUR6.0m for the first time1. As a result and based on current booking trends, we reconfirm our FY 2024 guidance to increase our underlying EBIT by at least 25%. -- In Q1 2024 we recorded a record Group revenue of EUR4.3bn1, which was up strongly across all our segments increasing by a total of 15% against the prior year (Q1 2023: EUR3.8bn). This was driven by higher demand at improved prices and rates. -- We achieved a positive Q1 Group underlying EBIT of EUR6.0m for the first time1. This was an improvement of EUR159.0m (Q1 2023: EUR-153.0m ), highlighting the significant progress we have made across the business and underlining the strategic development of the Group. - Hotels & Resorts improved on an already strong operational performance in the prior year supported by higher occupancies and increased rates. - In Cruises, the strong trading environment coupled with the quality of product we offer, drove an increase in occupancy at higher rates, with all three of our cruise brands contributing to the upside. - With the further expansion of our own differentiated product offering and continued development of the digital platform in TUI Musement, the segment recorded higher year-on-year results for the period. - Our Markets & Airlines delivered a significantly improved underlying EBIT with Central Region posting a positive first quarter result for the first time1. The segment benefitted from stronger demand at increased prices. In addition, the ability to return to our normal hedging lines provided, as expected, significant upside to the results across the markets. -- During the quarter we welcomed 3.5m customers, 6% more than in the prior year. Average load factor of 86% for Q1 2024 was 1%pt higher than in the prior year. -- We saw a reduction in our net debt year-on-year by EUR1.3bn to EUR4.0bn at 31 December 2023 from EUR5.3bn in the prior year. This improvement was driven by net proceeds (following repayment of the final WSF obligations) from our capital increase in April 2023 and a positive cash flow from operations and lower net investments. -- We saw a further upgrade in our credit rating to B+ with positive outlook by S&P and we have a clear pathway to a rating target of BB/Ba territory. -- In Markets & Airlines the positive booking2 momentum continues for both the Winter 2023/24 and Summer 2024 season on an expanded programme. Average selling price (ASP) continues to hold up well, highlighting the strong demand for our products and the consumers continued willingness to prioritise spend on travel and holidays. Our hedging levels for the coming Summer and Winter seasons are in line with our normal hedging policy. -- Winter 2023/24 bookings continue to be well ahead at +8% against the prior season with ASP higher across our key markets and up +4% overall. To date 87% of the Winter season has been sold which is in line with the prior Winter season. Bookings for Summer 2024 continue to be promising with the usual 32% of the programme sold at the point in time. Bookings are ahead across all our markets and overall, at +8% supported by stronger ASP at +4% against Summer 2023. -- Holiday Experiences trading3 remains well on track to deliver in line with expectations, with bookings in all segments ahead of prior year. FY 2024 guidance4 Our focus is on operational excellence and execution. Our strategic roadmap, the strong operational recovery and the measures taken to strengthen our balance sheet, lay the foundations for future profitable growth. Our guidance for FY 2024 is provided within the framework of the current macroeconomic as well as geopolitical uncertainties especially in the Middle East. It is based on the strong performance in Q1 and the current positive booking momentum across both seasons, as well as a return to a normal hedging policy. Against this background, we reconfirm our guidance for FY 2024 published in our Annual Report 2023: - We expect revenue to increase by at least 10% year-on-year - We expect underlying EBIT to increase by at least 25% year-on-year Mid-Term Ambitions We have a clear strategy to accelerate profitable growth by increasing the customer lifetime value, creating a business which is more agile, more cost-efficient and achieving a higher speed to market with the aim to create additional shareholder value. Our mid-term ambitions are as follows: - Generate underlying EBIT growth of c. 7-10% CAGR - Target net leverage5 strongly below 1.0x - Return to a credit rating territory in line with our pre-pandemic rating BB/Ba (S&P/Moody's) 1 Since the merger of TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC in 2014 2 Bookings up to 4 February 2024 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk and includes amendments and voucher re-bookings 3 FY 2024 trading data (excluding Blue Diamond in Hotels & Resorts) as of 4 February 2024 compared to 2023 trading data 4 Based on constant currency and within the framework of the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties currently known, including developments in the Middle East 5 Net leverage ratio defined as net debt (Financial liabilities plus lease liabilities less cash & cash equivalents less other current financial assets) divided by underlying EBITDA Sustainability (ESG) as an opportunity1 -- As an industry leader, we want to set the standard for sustainability in the market. We believe that sustainable transformation should not be viewed solely as a cost factor, but that sustainability pays off - for society, for the environment, and for economic development. -- We continue to make progress to reduce relative emissions across our business and to achieve our targets. One focus in TUI's sustainability journey is the measurement of its IT footprint. In January 2024, we announced the measures we are taking to mitigate our tech carbon footprint across our technology infrastructure. We have clear targets to reduce emissions throughout the business from our data centres and the cloud to the environmental footprint of mobiles or electronic screens. To ensure the approach is in line with industry best practices and international standards, an external agency has been commissioned to create a robust methodology. The work we are doing in this area was recognised in January when we were awarded the European SustainableIT Impact Award 2024 as the category winner of 'Governance'. 1 Further details on our Sustainability Agenda are published in our Annual Report 2023 and also on our website under www.tuigroup.com/en-en/sustainability (not subject of an auditor's review) TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % Var. % at constant currency adjusted Revenue 4,302.5 3,750.5 + 14.7 + 14.8 Underlying EBIT1 Hotels & Resorts 90.7 71.6 + 26.6 + 31.7 Cruises 34.5 0.2 n. a. n. a. TUI Musement - 10.7 - 13.5 + 20.9 + 34.1 Holiday Experiences 114.5 58.3 + 96.3 + 105.5 Northern Region - 50.4 - 122.0 + 58.6 + 59.8 Central Region 1.3 - 29.0 n. a. n. a. Western Region - 46.6 - 43.7 - 6.6 - 5.1 Markets & Airlines - 95.7 - 194.6 + 50.8 + 52.2 All other segments - 12.8 - 16.7 + 23.1 + 22.5 Underlying EBIT1 TUI Group 6.0 - 153.0 n. a. n. a. TUI Group 14.0 - 153.0 n. a. (at constant currency) EBIT1 0.2 - 158.7 n. a. Underlying EBITDA 208.5 58.3 + 258.0 EBITDA2 208.0 58.0 + 258.5 Group loss - 83.5 - 231.8 + 64.0 Earnings per share3 EUR - 0.24 - 0.89 + 73.0 Net capex and investment 43.9 149.0 - 70.6 Equity ratio (31 Mar)4 % 9.0 0.7 + 8.3 Net debt (31 Dec) 3,983.3 5,259.9 - 24.3 Employee (31 Dec) 52,661 49,979 + 5.4

1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 17.

2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-ups of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-ups of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets.

3 Earnings per share were adjusted for the impact of the 10-for-1 reverse stock split in February 2023 as well as the impact of the subscription rights issued in the capital increase on 24 April 2023.

4 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points.

The present Q1 Interim Financial Report 2024 is based on TUI Group's reporting structure set out in the Consolidated Financial Statements of TUI AG as at 30 September 2023. See TUI Group Annual Report 2023 from page 28.

Due to the re-segmentation of Future Markets from All other segments to Hotels & Resorts, TUI Musement and Central Region as at 31 March 2023 previous year's figures have been adjusted.

Trading update Markets & Airlines1 - Positive booking momentum continues for both Winter and Summer seasons with higher ASP highlighting the strong consumer demand for our travel products. Volumes expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels

Winter 2023/24 vs. Winter 2022/23 Variation in % Bookings + 8 ASP + 4

-- 4.4m bookings have been taken to date, an increase of +8% against the prior Winter season with 1.4mbookings added since our last trading update published on 6 December 2023 on the FY 2023 full-year announcement. Asa result, 87% of the overall season has been sold which is in line with prior season.

-- ASP is at +4% versus Winter 2022/23 highlighting the resilience of demand for our travel products.

-- Short- and medium haul destinations continue to drive bookings, with popular destinations once againproving to be the Canaries, Egypt and Cape Verde.

-- Booking across all markets and in particular in our key markets, continue to be well ahead of prior year.With the majority of the Winter season sold across the key markets, bookings in UK are up +10% against Winter 2022/23 with 84% of booking already taken. In Germany, following a strong start to the season, volumes continue to bewell ahead +8% against the prior season with 87% of the season sold.

Summer 2024 vs. Summer 2023 Variation in % Bookings + 8 ASP + 4

-- Current indications for Summer 20242 continue to be promising, with 32% of the programme sold, which isessentially in line with the prior year.

-- 5.0m bookings have been taken to date, up +8% on Summer 2023 with all markets ahead of prior year.

-- Summer 2024 ASP is +4% ahead, maintaining the level reported in December 2023.

-- We have seen stronger demand year-on-year across all our key medium- and short-haul destinations withSpain, Greece and Turkey again proving to be most popular for the summer season.

-- In UK, which has been on sale for the longest period, bookings are up +3%, with 41% of the programmesold. In Germany, 32% of the season has been sold. Here, the season has started strongly, with bookings +15%against Summer 2023.

-- We continue to monitor developments both in the Middle East and around the Arabian Peninsula. We willretain the option to flexibly adjust capacity from the eastern to western Mediterranean should there be a furtherescalation of the conflict in this region which has a significant and prolonged effect on customer demand.

1 Bookings up to 4 February 2024 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk and include amendments and voucher re-bookings.

2 Depending on the source market, Summer season starts in April or May and ends in September, October or November.

Trading update Holiday Experiences1 - Trading remains well on track to deliver in line with expectations

Trading Q2 2024 H2 2024 Variation in % versus Hotels & Resorts Available bed nights + 7 + 1 Occupancy - 1 + 1 Average daily rate + 13 + 12 Cruises Available passenger cruise days 0 + 9 Occupancy + 5 + 13 Average daily rate + 18 - 2 TUI Musement Experiences sold + 12 + low-double digit Transfers in line with operations and capacity operated by Markets & Airlines

-- Hotels & Resorts - Number of available bed nights2 are higher, with Q2 up +7% against the prior yeardriven by an earlier start to the season. H2 is 1% ahead, in particular for Riu. Booked occupancy3 to date isslightly below prior year for Q2 and ahead for H2 at +1%, underlining the strong demand for our hotel portfolioalready witnessed last year. Average daily rates4 are up strongly across our key brands, with overall rates up +13%for Q2 and up +12% for H2. We expect key destinations to be the Canaries, Mexico, the Caribbean and Cape Verde inQ2 with Spain, Greece and Turkey anticipated to be popular for the summer half-year.

-- Cruises - Our three brands are set to operate a full fleet of sixteen ships, with Mein Schiff 7complimenting the TUI Cruises fleet for the Summer season. As a result, available passenger cruise days5 in Q2 2024are in line with Q2 2023 whilst the additional ship is the key driver of the +9% increased capacity for H2. Bookedoccupancy6 is up +5% for Q2 and well ahead for H2 at +13%, generated by a more advanced booking curve than at thesame stage last year. We expect occupancy levels to normalise over the financial year to levels more in line withpre-pandemic levels. Booked ticket rates7 in Q2 are +18% ahead of Q2 2023, where trading was still recoveringpost-pandemic. Rates for H2 at -2% are slightly lower in particular due to the changed brand mix, with TUI Cruisesadding a new ship to the fleet in June 2024. For the summer season, Mein Schiff, with its fleet of seven ships,will offer itineraries to the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Baltic Sea and North America, with Hapag-Lloyd'sprogramme focusing on Europe, North America, Asia as well as voyages to the Artic, based on a fleet of fivevessels. Marella, with its fleet of five ships will operate itineraries across the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

-- TUI Musement - In our Tours and Activity business, we will expand our B2C experiences offering as well asB2B business with partners and anticipate a higher volume of transfers and experiences sales driven by our Markets& Airlines business. Bookings continue their positive development, with sales to date for our experiences business,providing excursions, activities and tickets, +12% ahead for Q2 and anticipated to increase lower-double digit inH2 2024. The provision of transfer services and support to our customers in the destination, is projected todevelop in line with operations and capacity operated by Markets & Airlines over the remaining booking period.

1 FY 2024 trading data (excluding Blue Diamond in Hotels & Resorts) as of 4 February 2024 compared to 2023 trading data

2 Number of hotel days open multiplied by beds available in the hotel (Group owned and leased hotels)

3 Occupied beds divided by available beds (Group owned and lease hotels)

4 Board and lodging revenue divided by occupied bed nights (Group owned and leased hotels)

5 Number of operating days multiplied by berths available on the operated ships

6 Achieved passenger cruise days divided by available passenger cruise days

7 TUI Cruises: Ticket revenue divided by achieved passenger cruise days. Marella Cruises: Revenue (stay on ship inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises) divided by achieved passenger cruise days

Strategic priorities

The TUI Group's strategy outlined in the Annual Report 20231 will be driven forward in the current financial year.

During the quarter we have made further progress in achieving our strategic transformation. The initiatives include the following: - We have a strong pipeline of hotels as we aim to grow our hotel portfolio in the mid-term. As part ofthis growth, we announced in the quarter the first hotel of the fund on Zanzibar under the new brand "The Mora".The brand adds a new upper market brand to the hotel portfolio by offering laid-back luxury combined withexceptional service. "The Mora Zanzibar" will begin operating from this Spring. - TUI Musement is one of the largest digital providers of experiences (including excursions, activities andtickets) transfers and multi-day tours. In January 2024, the business announced the expansion of its partnershipwith easyJet, by making the TUI Musement portfolio of experiences available to customers of easyJet airline. Inaddition, the business has also relaunched the TUI Musement App, which further enhances the customer experience aswell as cross- and upselling.

We also aim to further improve our net leverage, focusing on optimising working capital and cash from operations and maintaining disciplined capital expenditure through asset right and joint venture growth. This will support improving the structure of our balance sheet with the target to bring our net leverage2 down below 1.0x. In this context we will also look to return and debt-finance the remaining KfW Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) in due course.

1 Details on our strategy see TUI Group Annual Report 2023 from page 24

2 Net leverage ratio defined as net debt (Financial liabilities plus lease liabilities less cash & cash equivalents less other current financial assets)

divided by underlying EBITDA

Report on changes in expected development

We re-confirm all our expectations for financial year 2024 set out in the Annual Report 2023. See TUI Group Annual Report 2023 from page 56 onwards.

Consolidated earnings

Revenue EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts 251.7 210.9 + 19.3 Cruises 166.8 115.2 + 44.7 TUI Musement 194.9 159.7 + 22.0 Holiday Experiences 613.4 485.9 + 26.2 Northern Region 1,441.5 1,343.1 + 7.3 Central Region 1,633.5 1,385.0 + 17.9 Western Region 612.6 534.9 + 14.5 Markets & Airlines 3,687.6 3,263.1 + 13.0 All other segments 1.6 1.5 + 3.6 TUI Group 4,302.5 3,750.5 + 14.7 TUI Group (at constant currency) 4,303.9 3,750.5 + 14.8 Underlying EBIT EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts 90.7 71.6 + 26.6 Cruises 34.5 0.2 n. a. TUI Musement - 10.7 - 13.5 + 20.9 Holiday Experiences 114.5 58.3 + 96.3 Northern Region - 50.4 - 122.0 + 58.6 Central Region 1.3 - 29.0 n. a. Western Region - 46.6 - 43.7 - 6.6 Markets & Airlines - 95.7 - 194.6 + 50.8 All other segments - 12.8 - 16.7 + 23.1 TUI Group 6.0 - 153.0 n. a. TUI Group (at constant currency) 14.0 - 153.0 n. a. EBIT EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts 91.8 71.0 + 29.3 Cruises 34.5 0.2 n. a. TUI Musement - 12.1 - 13.9 + 13.0 Holiday Experiences 114.2 57.2 + 99.5 Northern Region - 51.7 - 125.7 + 58.9 Central Region 0.1 - 28.9 n. a. Western Region - 44.5 - 42.6 - 4.3 Markets & Airlines - 96.1 - 197.3 + 51.3 All other segments - 17.9 - 18.6 + 4.0 TUI Group 0.2 - 158.7 n. a.

Segmental performance

Holiday Experiences EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Revenue 613.4 485.9 + 26.2 Underlying EBIT 114.5 58.3 + 96.3 Underlying EBIT at constant currency 119.9 58.3 + 105.5 Hotels & Resorts EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Total revenue1 448.4 384.7 + 16.6 Revenue 251.7 210.9 + 19.3 Underlying EBIT 90.7 71.6 + 26.6 Underlying EBIT at constant currency 94.4 71.6 + 31.7 Available bed nights2 ('000) 8,813 8,548 + 3.1 Riu 3,518 3,224 + 9.1 Robinson 781 825 - 5.3 Blue Diamond 1,519 1,363 + 11.5 Occupancy3 (%, variance in % points) 78 75 + 3 Riu 89 86 + 3 Robinson 71 69 + 2 Blue Diamond 83 84 - 1 Average daily rate4 (EUR) 90 86 + 4.9 Riu 82 77 + 6.8 Robinson 107 101 + 6.1 Blue Diamond 150 151 - 0.6 Revenue includes fully consolidated companies, all other KPIs incl. companies measured at equity 1 Total revenue includes intra-Group revenue 2 Number of hotel days open multiplied by beds available (Group owned and leased hotels) 3 Occupied beds divided by available beds (Group owned and leased hotels) 4 Board and lodging revenue divided by occupied bed nights (Group owned and leased hotels)

The Hotels & Resorts portfolio is well-diversified in terms of product offer, destination mix and ownership models, and benefits from multi-channel and multi-source market distribution via Markets & Airlines, direct to customer,

and via third parties such as Online Travel Agents (OTAs) and tour operators mainly outside our own source markets.

Q1 2024 total revenue for the segment grew to EUR448.4m, an increase of 17% year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR384.7m) driven by higher bed nights and occupancy at increased rates. As a result, the segment contributed a Q1 underlying EBIT of EUR90.7m, up EUR19.0m year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR71.6m). Results were supported in particular by a stronger operational performance for Riu. The Canaries, Cape Verde and Turkey proved to be highly sought after destinations reporting higher volumes and rates.

A total of 8.8m available bed nights (capacity) were on offer during the quarter, up by 3% on Q1 2023 due to higher capacities across the Riu portfolio mainly as a result of fewer hotel renovations. The overall occupancy rate for the segment remained high across all businesses rising by a total of 3%pts year-on-year to 78% with our hotels in the Caribbean in strong demand at an occupancy level of 87%. The Canaries also proved popular during this winter period, achieving an occupancy level of 81%.

Q1 2024 average daily rate increased by 5% year-on-year to EUR90 overall supported by an improvement across our key brands. Riu's average daily rate increased by 7% to EUR82 (Q1 2023: EUR77). Similarly, Robinson rates also increased by 6% to EUR107 (Q1 2023: EUR101). Blue Diamond's average daily rate were 1% lower at EUR150 due to exchange rate translation (Q1 2023: EUR151). At constant currency the Q1 2024 average daily rate was +4% higher at EUR158.

Cruises EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % Revenue1 166.8 115.2 + 44.7 Underlying EBIT 34.5 0.2 n. a. Underlying EBIT at constant currency 34.4 0.2 n. a. Available passenger cruise days2 ('000) 2,336 2,379 - 1.8 Mein Schiff 1,429 1,623 - 11.9 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 146 148 - 1.5 Marella Cruises 760 607 + 25.2 Occupancy3 (%, variance in % points) 96 87 + 8 Mein Schiff 99 88 + 11 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 73 65 + 8 Marella Cruises 93 91 + 2 Average daily rate (EUR) 204 175 + 17.0 Mein Schiff4 169 139 + 22.1 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises4 678 669 + 1.4 Marella Cruises5 (in GBP) 177 158 + 12.1 1 Revenue is not included for Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as the joint venture TUI Cruises is consolidated at equity 2 Number of operating days multiplied by berths available on the operated ships. 3 Achieved passenger cruise days divided by available passenger cruise days 4 Ticket revenue divided by achieved passenger cruise days 5 Revenue (stay on ship inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises) divided by achieved passenger cruise days

The Cruises segment comprises the joint venture TUI Cruises in Germany, which operates cruise ships under the brands Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella Cruises in UK. As in the previous year, the segment operated a full fleet of 16 ships.

Q1 2024 revenue reflecting Marella Cruises only, increased to EUR166.8m, an improvement of 45% year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR115.2m). Q1 2024 underlying EBIT (including the equity result of TUI Cruises), was EUR34.5m, increasing EUR34.3m against the prior year quarter (Q1 2023: EUR0.2m) as Cruises continued its positive development. The improvement for the segment, was driven by an increased occupancy at higher rates, with all three of our cruise brands contributing to the improvement. Available passenger cruise days of 2.3m were -2% overall (Q1 2023: 2.4m) due to scheduled regular dry and wet dock periods. The EAT (Earning after Tax) of EUR28.6m for TUI Cruises, was up significant by EUR21.1m year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR7.6m).

Mein Schiff - Mein Schiff deployed a full fleet of six ships during the quarter against a fleet of seven vessels in the prior year following the transfer of Mein Schiff Herz to Marella Cruises in the prior year. The brand offered itineraries to the Canaries, the Orient, the Caribbean, Central America, Asia and Northern Europe. Occupancy of the operated fleet continued to rise, reaching 99% during the quarter (Q1 2023: 88%) and returning to pre-pandemic levels, underlining the strong demand for our German language, premium all-inclusive product post pandemic. At EUR169, the average daily rate was 22% higher than in the prior year (Q1 2023: EUR139) supported by higher demand.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises - The brand is a leading provider of luxury and expeditions cruises in German speaking markets. During the quarter itineraries were focused on Europe, the Americas, the Caribbean, South Pacific as well as voyages to Antartica. As in the prior year, the fleet comprised two luxury liners and three expedition cruise ships. Q1 average daily rate was EUR678, increasing by 1% on prior year (Q1 2023: EUR669). Q1 occupancy of the fleet was 73% (Q1 2023: 65%), underlining the significantly increased demand for the product on offer.

Marella Cruises - Our UK brand caters for a variety of cruise customer including families. In Q1 2024 the fleet consisted of five ships, one more than in Q1 2023, following the commissioning of the Marella Voyager, formerly Mein Schiff Herz which entered the fleet last year in time for the Summer 2023 season. During the quarter, Marella Cruises operated itineraries to the Canaries and the Caribbean, with routes to Asia also reintroduced for the Winter season. The business achieved an average daily rate of GBP177 up 12% year-on-year (Q1 2023: GBP158). Occupancy was at 93%, versus a prior year Q1 of 91% benefiting from an improved trading environment.

TUI Musement EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Total revenue1 268.6 224.2 + 19.8 Revenue 194.9 159.7 + 22.0 Underlying EBIT - 10.7 - 13.5 + 20.9 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 8.9 - 13.5 + 34.1 1 Total revenue includes intra-Group revenue

TUI Musement is one of the largest digital providers of experiences (including excursions, activities and tickets) transfers and multi-day tours.

Q1 2024 revenue of EUR194.9m, was 22% higher year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR159.7m). The underlying EBIT of EUR-10.7m reduced by EUR2.8m against prior year (Q1 2023: EUR-13.5m) supported by the expansion of the B2C experiences offering, increased B2B partnerships and higher transfer volumes and experience sales to our Markets & Airlines business.

During the quarter, TUI Musement provided 5.4m guest transfers in the destinations, an increase of 9% against the prior year (Q1 2023: 5.0m). In addition, 2.0m experiences were sold in the quarter, 16% higher year-on-year (Q1 2023: 1.7m). Popular experiences in sun & beach destinations are proving to be products of TUI Collection products, our portfolio of of own experiences, which are developed by the TUI team in conjunction with local operators. In city destinations tickets to renowned attractions such as the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona were particularly sought after.

Markets & Airlines EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Revenue 3,687.6 3,263.1 + 13.0 Underlying EBIT - 95.7 - 194.6 + 50.8 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 93.0 - 194.6 + 52.2 Direct distribution mix1 73 75 - 2 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 50 52 - 2 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 3,514 3,303 + 6.4 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Our Markets & Airlines business covers the whole customer journey. We differentiate ourselves from the competition (such as tour operators, OTAs, hotels and airlines) based on our products, services, customer care and trust, and by following a customer-centric approach.

Q1 2024 revenue of EUR3,687.6m, increased 13% year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR3,263.1m). Whilst Q1 2024 Underlying EBIT is traditionally negative, results for the quarter improved significantly by EUR98.9m to EUR-95.7m year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR-194.6m) and above pre-pandemic levels. Notably, Central Region achieved a positive first quarter result for the first time1. The overall improvement was driven in part by an improved operational performance with higher volumes at increased prices, as we continue to transform the segment. In addition, the return to normal hedging conditions for the business following the lifting of restrictions on our ability to hedge in line with our policy, provided, as expected, significant upside to the results across the markets and in particular in UK.

Short- and medium haul destinations such as the Canaries, Egypt and Cape Verde proved again to be the most popular destinations for our customers. Key long-haul destinations in the quarter included Mexico, Thailand and the Dominican Republic.

A total of 3,514k customers departed in the quarter, an increase of 211k customers versus prior year with the majority of overall customers departing during October. Average load factor of 86% for Q1 2024, was 1%pt higher than in the prior year quarter (Q1 2023: 85%).

As part of our strategy to accelerate the Group's transformation into a digital platform business, we continue to drive forward our app sales which made up 6.6% of overall sales in Q1 2024, an increase of 37% against Q1 2023. In this context, we have also seen increased demand for our dynamically packaged products, providing our customers with greater choice and flexibility. Here 0.6m of our customer volumes were dynamically packaged in the quarter, up 24% year-on-year (Q1 2023: 0.5m).

1 Since the merger of TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC in 2014

Northern Region EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % Revenue 1,441.5 1,343.1 + 7.3 Underlying EBIT - 50.4 - 122.0 + 58.6 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 49.0 - 122.0 + 59.8 Direct distribution mix1 93 93 - (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 68 68 - (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 1,240 1,208 + 2.7 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Northern Region comprises the source markets UK and Nordics following the sale of our strategic tour operator venture in Canada in May 2023.

Q1 2024 revenue for the region of EUR1,441.5m, was 7% higher year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR1,343.1m). Q1 2024 underlying EBIT of EUR-50.4m improved significantly by EUR71.5m year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR-122.0m) supported by increased demand at increased prices as well as an upside in particular in UK, from the return to normal hedging lines.

Q1 2024 customer volumes increased by 2.7% to 1,240k versus 1,208k guests in Q1 2023 driven by higher demand and returning to pre-pandemic levels. Online distribution continued to be high at 68%, and in line with prior year (Q1 2023: 68%). Direct distribution was at 93% maintaining the high rate of the prior year (Q1 2023: 93%).

Central Region EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Revenue 1,633.5 1,385.0 + 17.9 Underlying EBIT 1.3 - 29.0 n. a. Underlying EBIT at constant currency 1.9 - 29.0 n. a. Direct distribution mix1 52 54 - 2 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 27 28 - 1 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 1,383 1,232 + 12.2 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Central Region comprises the source markets Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland.

Q1 2023 revenue of EUR1,633.5m, improved 18 % year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR1,385.0m). Underlying EBIT rose by EUR30.3m to EUR1.3m year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR-29.0m) with the Region achieving a positive first quarter result for the first time.1 The significant improvement was driven in particular by stronger demand in Germany with increased volumes and prices.

Central Region saw 1,383k customers depart in the quarter, an improvement of 12.2% versus prior year (Q1 2023: 1,232k), the highest increase across our regions. Online distribution stood at 27%, down slightly by 1%pt against prior year. Direct distribution was 2%pts lower to 52% against Q1 2023 of 54%.

1 Since the merger of TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC in 2014

Western Region EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % Revenue 612.6 534.9 + 14.5 Underlying EBIT - 46.6 - 43.7 - 6.6 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 45.9 - 43.7 - 5.1 Direct distribution mix1 77 79 - 2 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 59 62 - 3 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 891 863 + 3.3 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

Western Region comprises the source markets Belgium, Netherlands and France.

Q1 2024 revenue of EUR612.6m, was up 15% year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR534.9m). Q1 underlying EBIT of EUR-46.6m, decreased by EUR2.9m year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR-43.7m). Improved volumes and prices in the region year-on-year were offset mainly by maintenance reserve provision effects.

Customer volumes rose by 3.3% to 891k guests year-on-year (Q1 2023: 863k). Online distribution for region was at 59%, 3%pt below prior year. Direct distribution was down 2%pts to 77% versus prior year (Q1 2023: 79%).

All other segments EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Revenue 1.6 1.5 + 3.6 Underlying EBIT - 12.8 - 16.7 + 23.1 Underlying EBIT at constant currency) - 12.9 - 16.7 + 22.5

All other segments includes the corporate centre functions of TUI AG and the interim holdings, the Group's real estate companies and the Group's key tourism functions.

Q1 2024 underlying EBIT of EUR-12.8m, improved by EUR3.8m year-on-year (Q1 2023: EUR-16.7m) primarily due to a positive effect resulting from loan impairment reversals, partly offset by higher costs.

Financial position and net assets

Cash Flow / Net capex and investments / Net debt

TUI Group's operating cash outflow in Q1 2024 of EUR1,612.5m decreased by 3.5% year-on-year This reflects the lower Group loss, which was partly offset by a higher cash outflow from the settlement of tourism-related prepayments.

Net debt as at 31 December 2023 of EUR4.0bn decreased by EUR1.3bn compared to previous year level (31 December 2022: EUR5.3bn). This improvement was driven by net proceeds (following repayment of the final WSF obligations) from our capital increase in April 2023 and the positive cash flow from operations.

Net debt EUR million 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Var. % Financial debt 2,988.8 3,951.8 - 24.4 Lease liabilities 2,789.1 2,935.8 - 5.0 Cash and cash equivalents 1,714.8 1,542.7 + 11.2 Short-term interest-bearing investments 79.8 85.0 - 6.1 Net debt 3,983.3 5,259.9 - 24.3 Net capex and investments EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Cash gross capex Hotels & Resorts 27.3 71.4 - 61.8 Cruises 21.7 28.0 - 22.5 TUI Musement 5.2 5.3 - 1.9 Holiday Experiences 54.3 104.7 - 48.1 Northern Region 5.0 5.7 - 12.3 Central Region 4.3 2.0 + 115.0 Western Region 7.5 4.2 + 78.6 Markets & Airlines* 17.5 33.3 - 47.4 All other segments 33.4 31.5 + 6.0 TUI Group 105.2 169.5 - 37.9 Net pre delivery payments on aircraft 61.1 59.0 + 3.6 Financial investments 1.4 0.3 + 366.7 Divestments - 123.8 - 79.8 - 55.1 Net capex and investments 43.9 149.0 - 70.5

* Including EUR0.7m for Q1 2024 (Q1 2023: EUR21.4m) cash gross capex of the aircraft leasing companies, which are allocated to Markets & Airlines as a whole, but not to the individual segments Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region.

Cash gross capex in Q1 2024 of EUR105.2m was EUR64.3m lower year-on-year. This decline was due to lower investments in both the Holiday Experiences and Markets & Airlines segments. The year-on-year increase in divestments in Q1 2024 was mainly driven by higher disposal proceeds. Net capex and investments of EUR43.9m decreased by EUR105.1m year-on-year.

Foreign exchange/Fuel

We have a strategy of hedging the majority of our jet fuel and currency requirements for future seasons in place. Our hedging policy gives us certainty of costs when planning capacity and pricing. The following table shows the percentage of our forecast requirement that is currently hedged for Euros, US Dollars and jet fuel for our Markets & Airlines.

Foreign Exchange/Fuel % Winter 2023/24 Summer 2024 Winter 2024/25 Euro 97 82 44 US Dollar 95 88 57 Jet Fuel 99 86 59 As at 4 February 2024 Assets and liabilities EUR million 31 Dec 2023 30 Sep 2023 Var. % Non-current assets 11,688.0 11,605.9 + 0.7 Current assets 3,830.7 4,546.5 - 15.7 Total assets 15,518.7 16,152.4 - 3.9 Equity 1,393.9 1,947.2 - 28.4 Provisions 1,919.9 1,852.4 + 3.6 Financial liabilities 2,988.8 1,297.0 + 130.4 Other liabilities 9,216.1 11,055.8 - 16.6 Total equity, liabilities and provisions 15,518.7 16,152.4 - 3.9

Non-current financial liabilities increased from EUR1,533.8m at 30 September 2023 to EUR2,732.3m. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in liabilities to banks resulting from the utilisation of long-term credit lines.

For more details refer to the section Financial liabilities in the Notes of this Interim Report.

Comments on the consolidated income statement

In the first three months of financial year 2024, TUI Group's revenue was higher than in Q1 2023, due to a year-on-year increase in business volume and higher average prices, in particular in Markets & Airlines. TUI Group's results generally also reflect the significant seasonal swing in tourism between the winter and summer travel months.

In Q1 2024, consolidated revenue increased by EUR0.6bn year-on-year to EUR4.3bn.

Unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement of TUI AG for the period from 1 Oct 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % Revenue 4,302.5 3,750.5 +14.7 Cost of sales 4,106.5 3,661.4 +12.2 Gross profit 196.1 89.2 +119.8 Administrative expenses 245.4 242.6 +1.2 Other income 7.3 6.0 +21.7 Other expenses 8.3 5.8 +43.1 Impairment (+) / Reversal of impairment (-) of financial assets - 7.3 0.8 n. a. Financial income 18.7 18.4 +1.6 Financial expense 121.8 132.5 - 8.1 Share of result of investments accounted for using the equity method 43.1 - 4.4 n. a. Earnings before income taxes - 103.1 - 272.6 +62.2 Income taxes (expense (+), income (-)) - 19.6 - 40.8 +52.0 Group loss - 83.5 - 231.8 +64.0 Group loss attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - 122.6 - 256.1 +52.1 Group profit attributable to non-controlling interest 39.1 24.3 +60.9

Alternative performance measures

The Group's main financial KPI is underlying EBIT. We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and the result from the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. EBIT by definition includes goodwill impairments.

In calculating Underlying EBIT from EBIT, we adjust for separately disclosed items (including any goodwill impair-ment) and expenses from purchase price allocations. Separately disclosed items include adjustments for income and expense items that reflect amounts and frequencies of occurrence rendering an evaluation of the operating profitability of the segments and Group more difficult or causing distortions. These items include gains on disposal of financial investments, significant gains and losses from the sale of assets as well as significant restructuring and integration expenses and any goodwill impairments. Effects from purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments are adjusted. Expenses from purchase price allocations relate to the amortisation of intangible assets from acquisitions made in previous years.

Reconciliation to underlying EBIT EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % Earnings before income taxes - 103.1 - 272.6 +62.2 plus: Net interest expenses (excluding expense / income from measurement of interest 102.8 110.5 - 7.0 hedges) plus: Expense/less income from measurement of interest hedges 0.5 3.4 - 85.3 EBIT 0.2 - 158.7 n. a. Adjustments: less / plus: Separately disclosed items 0.6 - 0.7 plus: Expense from purchase price allocation 5.2 6.4

Underlying EBIT 6.0 - 153.0 n. a.

The TUI Group's operating result adjusted for special items (underlying EBIT) improved by EUR159.0m to EUR6.0m in Q1 2024.

-- For further details on the separately disclosed items see page 41 in the Notes of this Interim FinancialReport.

Key figures of income statement EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % EBITDAR 212.2 57.8 + 267.1 Operating rental expenses - 4.2 0.2 n. a. EBITDA 208.0 58.0 + 258.5 Depreciation/amortisation less reversals of depreciation* - 207.8 - 216.7 + 4.1 EBIT 0.2 - 158.7 n. a. Income/Expense from the measurement of interest hedges 0.5 3.4 - 85.3 Net interest expense (excluding expense/income from measurement of interest hedges) 102.8 110.5 - 7.0 EBT - 103.1 - 272.6 + 62.2 * on property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right of use assets and other assets

Other segment indicators

Underlying EBITDA EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts 136.2 121.7 + 11.9 Cruises 56.7 17.9 + 216.4 TUI Musement - 3.7 - 7.4 + 50.3 Holiday Experiences 189.3 132.2 + 43.1 Northern Region 22.8 - 43.2 n. a. Central Region 26.5 - 3.4 n. a. Western Region - 12.4 - 7.2 - 73.1 Markets & Airlines 36.9 - 53.8 n. a. All other segments - 17.6 - 20.2 + 13.0 TUI Group 208.5 58.3 + 258.0 EBITDA EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts 137.3 121.1 + 13.4 Cruises 56.7 17.9 + 216.4 TUI Musement - 3.7 - 6.1 + 39.1 Holiday Experiences 190.4 132.9 + 43.2 Northern Region 24.4 - 44.1 n. a. Central Region 25.5 - 3.2 n. a. Western Region - 9.7 - 5.4 - 77.8 Markets & Airlines 40.3 - 52.7 n. a. All other segments - 22.7 - 22.2 - 2.1 TUI Group 208.0 58.0 + 258.5 Employees 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Var. % adjusted Hotels & Resorts 19,702 19,179 + 2.7 Cruises* 73 75 - 2.7 TUI Musement 7,714 7,024 + 9.8 Holiday Experiences 27,489 26,278 + 4.6 Northern Region 10,171 9,444 + 7.7 Central Region 7,284 7,112 + 2.4 Western Region 5,276 5,004 + 5.4 Markets & Airlines 22,731 21,560 + 5.4 All other segments 2,441 2,141 + 14.0 Total 52,661 49,979 + 5.4 * Excludes TUI Cruises (JV) employees. Cruises employees are primarily hired by external crew management agencies.

Corporate Governance

Composition of the Boards

In Q1 2024 and until 12 February 2024 the composition of the Boards of TUI AG changed as follows:

Executive Board

With effect from the end of 5 January 2024, David Burling resigned from his position as a member of the Executive Board. He was succeeded as of 1 January 2024 by David Schelp as CEO Markets & Airlines.

Supervisory Board

There were no changes to the Supervisory Board in the reporting period.

The current, complete composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is published on our website, where it is permanently accessible to the public.

-- www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/corporate-governance

Risk and Opportunity Report

Successful management of existing and emerging risks is critical to the long-term success of our business and to the achievement of our strategic objectives. In order to seize market opportunities and leverage the potential for success, risk must be accepted to a reasonable degree. Risk management is therefore an integral component of the Group's Corporate Governance. Full details of our risk governance framework, principal risks and opportunities can be found in the Annual Report. There were no changes in Q1 2024 and until 12 February 2024 compared to the risks and opportunities described in detail in our Annual Report 2023.

-- For details of risks and opportunities, see our Annual Report 2023, from page 35 and page 58

Related parties

Apart from the subsidiaries included in the Interim Financial Statements, TUI AG, in carrying out its business activities, maintains direct and indirect relationships with related parties. All transactions with related parties were executed on an arm's length basis.

Detailed information on related parties is provided under section 51 in the Notes to the consolidated financial statements 2023.

In order to strengthen the equity, the shareholders of Pep Toni Hotels S.A. have decided to make additional funds available to the company. The payment into the capital reserve of EUR73.5m was made by TUI in January 2024.

Unaudited condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement of TUI AG for the period from 1 Oct 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 EUR million Notes Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Revenue (1) 4,302.5 3,750.5 Cost of sales (2) 4,106.5 3,661.4 Gross profit 196.1 89.2 Administrative expenses (2) 245.4 242.6 Other income (3) 7.3 6.0 Other expenses (4) 8.3 5.8 Impairment (+) / Reversal of impairment (-) of financial assets (18) - 7.3 0.8 Financial income (5) 18.7 18.4 Financial expense (5) 121.8 132.5 Share of result of investments accounted for using the equity method (6) 43.1 - 4.4 Earnings before income taxes - 103.1 - 272.6 Income taxes (expense (+), income (-)) (7) - 19.6 - 40.8 Group loss - 83.5 - 231.8 Group loss attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - 122.6 - 256.1 Group profit attributable to non-controlling interest (8) 39.1 24.3 Earnings per share EUR Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Basic and diluted loss / earnings per share - 0.24 - 0.89 * * Earnings per share were adjusted for the impact of the 10-for-1 reverse stock split in February 2023 as well as the impact of the subscription rights issued in the capital increase on 24 April 2023. Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income of TUI AG for the period from 1 Oct 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 EUR million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Group loss - 83.5 - 231.8 Remeasurements of defined benefit obligations and related fund assets - 94.9 - 123.7 Fair value profit / loss on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI - 1.1 Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified (expense (-), income (+)) 28.1 30.9 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss - 66.8 - 91.7 Foreign exchange differences - 51.7 - 101.3 Foreign exchange differences outside profit or loss - 51.8 - 101.3 Reclassification 0.1 - Cash flow hedges - 343.9 - 136.3 Changes in the fair value - 348.5 - 116.3 Reclassification 4.6 - 20.0

Other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method that may be - 13.3 - 1.0 reclassified Changes in the measurement outside profit or loss - 13.3 - 1.0 Income tax related to items that may be reclassified (expense (-), income (+)) 80.9 34.7 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss - 328.0 - 203.8 Other comprehensive income - 394.8 - 295.6 Total comprehensive income - 478.3 - 527.3 attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - 507.5 - 530.8 attributable to non-controlling interest 29.2 3.5 Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position of TUI AG as at 31 Dec 2023 EUR million Notes 31 Dec 2023 30 Sep 2023 Assets Goodwill (9) 2,949.6 2,949.2 Other intangible assets 545.0 538.0 Property, plant and equipment (10) 3,535.0 3,480.3 Right-of-use assets (11) 2,652.4 2,763.4 Investments in joint ventures and associates 1,270.1 1,198.2 Trade and other receivables (12), (18) 94.9 74.7 Derivative financial instruments (18) 2.3 10.3 Other financial assets (18) 10.7 10.8 Touristic payments on account 144.3 152.5 Other non-financial assets 92.3 100.7 Income tax assets 17.2 17.2 Deferred tax assets 374.1 310.6 Non-current assets 11,688.0 11,605.9 Inventories 63.8 62.1 Trade and other receivables (12), (18) 988.8 1,090.4 Derivative financial instruments (18) 35.4 258.2 Other financial assets (18) 79.8 48.6 Touristic payments on account 752.5 787.4 Other non-financial assets 148.8 129.9 Income tax assets 46.5 41.0 Cash and cash equivalents (18) 1,714.8 2,060.3 Assets held for sale (13) 0.3 68.6 Current assets 3,830.7 4,546.5 Total assets 15,518.7 16,152.4 Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position of TUI AG as at 31 Dec 2023 EUR million Notes 31 Dec 2023 30 Sep 2023 Equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 507.4 507.4 Capital reserves 9,090.1 9,090.1 Revenue reserves - 8,982.1 - 8,474.6 Equity before non-controlling interest 615.3 1,122.9 Non-controlling interest 778.6 824.3 Equity (17) 1,393.9 1,947.2 Pension provisions and similar obligations (14) 697.8 637.1 Other provisions 876.0 848.5 Non-current provisions 1,573.8 1,485.7 Financial liabilities (15), (18) 2,732.3 1,198.5 Lease liabilities (16) 2,144.0 2,216.9 Derivative financial instruments (18) 26.8 1.7 Other financial liabilities (18) 2.4 2.6 Other non-financial liabilities 233.2 252.9 Income tax liabilities 13.3 11.0 Deferred tax liabilities 64.3 159.0 Non-current liabilities 5,216.4 3,842.6 Non-current provisions and liabilities 6,790.2 5,328.3 Pension provisions and similar obligations (14) 30.5 33.3 Other provisions 315.6 333.4 Current provisions 346.1 366.7 Financial liabilities (15), (18) 256.5 98.5 Lease liabilities (16) 645.1 701.2 Trade payables (18) 2,017.0 3,373.7 Derivative financial instruments (18) 159.4 35.3 Other financial liabilities (18) 191.5 121.8 Touristic advance payments received 3,165.1 3,530.2 Other non-financial liabilities 465.2 534.1 Income tax liabilities 88.6 113.8 Current liabilities 6,988.4 8,508.6 Liabilities related to assets held for sale - 1.6 Current provisions and liabilities 7,334.5 8,876.9 Total equity, liabilities and provisions 15,518.7 16,152.4 Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity of TUI AG for the period from 1 Oct 2023 to 31 Dec 2023 Subscribed Capital Revenue Silent Equity before Non-controlling EUR million capital reserves reserves participation non-controlling interest Total interest Balance as at 1 Oct 1,785.2 6,085.9 - 420.0 - 141.6 787.3 645.7 2022 8,432.7 Coupon on silent - - - 16.8 - - 16.8 - - 16.8 participation Group loss for the - - - 256.1 - - 256.1 24.3 - 231.8 year Foreign exchange - - - 80.4 - - 80.4 - 20.9 - 101.3 differences Financial assets at - - 1.1 - 1.1 - 1.1 FVTOCI Cash flow hedges - - - 136.3 - - 136.3 - - 136.3 Remeasurements of defined benefit - - - 123.7 - - 123.7 - - 123.7 obligations and related fund assets Other comprehensive income of investments - - - 1.0 - - 1.0 - - 1.0 accounted for using the equity method Taxes attributable to other comprehensive - - 65.6 - 65.6 - 65.6 income Other comprehensive - - - 274.7 - - 274.7 - 20.9 - 295.6 income Total comprehensive - - - 530.8 - - 530.8 3.4 - 527.4 income Balance as at 31 Dec 1,785.2 6,085.9 - 420.0 - 689.2 790.7 101.6 2022 8,980.3 Balance as at 1 Oct 507.4 9,090.1 - - 1,122.9 824.3 1,947.2 2023 8,474.6 Dividends - - - - - - 75.0 - 75.0 Group loss for the - - - 122.6 - - 122.6 39.1 - 83.5 year Foreign exchange - - - 41.9 - - 41.9 - 9.8 - 51.7 differences Cash flow hedges - - - 343.9 - - 343.9 - - 343.9 Remeasurements of defined benefit - - - 94.9 - - 94.9 - - 94.9 obligations and related fund assets Other comprehensive income of investments - - - 13.3 - - 13.3 - - 13.3 accounted for using the equity method Taxes attributable to other comprehensive - - 109.0 - 109.0 - 109.0 income Other comprehensive - - - 385.0 - - 385.0 - 9.8 - 394.8 income Total comprehensive - - - 507.6 - - 507.6 29.3 - 478.3 income Balance as at 31 Dec 507.4 9,090.1 - - 615.3 778.6 1,393.9

