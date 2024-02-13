Infleqtion, the world's leading quantum information company, is proud to announce its participation as the lead quantum innovator in Defence Cyber Marvel 3 (DCM3), Europe's premier cyber defense exercise organised by the Army Cyber Association. DCM3 brings together teams from Defence, Government agencies, industry partners, and international allies to tackle cyber threats in a simulated environment.

Taking place from February 11 to February 16, DCM3 aims to spotlight and advance understanding of cutting-edge technologies crucial to network security, with a particular emphasis on quantum technology. Infleqtion will provide participants with access to Oxford Quantum Circuits' 32-qubit OQC Toshiko superconducting quantum computer through Superstaq, Infleqtion's flagship quantum software platform, replicating real-world scenarios where secure and efficient data management is paramount.

Participants will explore the potential of quantum computing in network security by identifying maximally distinguishable quantum circuits. These circuits simulate files in a distributed database, showcasing the efficiency and security enhancements quantum computing can offer.

Dr. Tim Ballance, Infleqtion UK president, said, "We are honoured to lead the quantum thrust in DCM3. This event presents a unique opportunity to demonstrate the transformative potential of quantum technology in bolstering cyber defenses. Our challenge will test participants' skills and showcase the real-world applications of quantum computing in securing critical networks."

Momentum Continues to Build for Infleqtion

Infleqtion's participation in DCM3 builds on the company's recent achievements, including its selection to develop and deliver a quantum computing testbed for the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) in the United Kingdom, Japan's Quantum Moonshot program, the launch of Oqtant, the world's first quantum matter service, and the strategic acquisitions of SiNoptiq Inc. and Morton Photonics Inc.

The company recently provided a detailed update on its progress, including the first look at its 5-year roadmap for quantum computing, in a live webinar. A summary of the announcements and a replay of the event is available on the company's website.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in positioning, navigating and timing, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.infleqtion.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Infleqtion UK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the flagship commercial brand Infleqtion. Infleqtion UK has a fully equipped quantum research laboratory and established production facilities in Oxford for its UK-developed Photonically Integrated Cold Atom Source (PICAS) product. The company conducts advanced research and development in inertial sensing and advanced timing for navigation within GNSS-denied environments, radiofrequency sensors for communications and defense applications, memory modules for secure quantum networks, and quantum information platforms for computation and simulation.

