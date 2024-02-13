Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.02.2024
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer 
13-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Appointment of Chief Financial Officer 
 
 
Richard Ball, an experienced real estate professional, will join Cairn as Chief Financial Officer 
 
 
Dublin/London, 13 February 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or "the Company") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), a 
leading Irish homebuilding company, today announces, following a comprehensive recruitment process, the appointment of 
Richard Ball as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), succeeding Shane Doherty. Richard will join the Company as CFO on 10 
April 2024 and will join the Board as an Executive Director at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 10 May 2024. 
 
Shane Doherty announced his intention to step down as CFO in October 2023, with an agreement to remain on the Board to 
support the transition to his successor. Shane will not seek re-election at the upcoming AGM and will leave the Company 
in the third quarter of this year, following an orderly transition of responsibilities to the new CFO. 
 
 
Richard Ball 
Richard Ball has over 18 years' experience in the Irish property market, with extensive expertise in finance, capital 
markets, sustainability and investment. 
 
He joins from Urbeo Residential, one of Ireland's leading residential property businesses, where he was a Partner with 
responsibility for all finance and investment functions of the business. Prior to that, he served as Chief Investment 
Officer at Hibernia REIT plc, an Irish commercial real estate company, for a period of five years from its IPO. Richard 
also previously held several corporate finance roles at various organisations including at commercial property company, 
Clancourt Group. 
 
Richard is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland, holds a Master of Accountancy from University College Dublin and 
a B.Sc. (Business Management) from Trinity College Dublin. 
 
 
John Reynolds, Chairman of Cairn, said: "We are delighted to be appointing a high calibre candidate in Richard Ball as 
CFO. His deep experience in residential and other property sectors, in roles that cover finance, capital markets and 
sustainability, will be invaluable, given the Company's momentum and trajectory, as we continue to focus on driving 
shareholder value. We look forward to welcoming him in April." 
 
"We would also like to again recognise Shane Doherty's very significant contribution to Cairn and to thank him for his 
commitment to stay in role as part of an orderly transition to his successor." 
 
Richard Ball, incoming CFO said: "I am excited by the opportunity to join Ireland's leading homebuilder with an 
ambitious vision for the future. I look forward to joining Michael and the team to continue to deliver on their 
strategy of increasing the supply of high quality, sustainable family homes in Ireland." 
 
-ENDS- 
 
 
 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
                            +353 1 696 4600 
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
Stephen Kane, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations 
Declan Murray, Head of Finance & Treasury 
 
 
Drury Communications        +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Gavin McLoughlin 
 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 
16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area 
("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  303245 
EQS News ID:  1835661 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1835661&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

