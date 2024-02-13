Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
13.02.24
08:04 Uhr
1,488 Euro
-0,042
-2,75 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4861,53409:11
Dow Jones News
13.02.2024 | 08:31
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
13 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 12 February 2024 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           130,000     120,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.508     GBP1.286 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.496     GBP1.278 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.501636    GBP1.283057

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,670,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5988       1.506         XDUB      08:37:25      00068843141TRLO0 
5450       1.502         XDUB      08:37:30      00068843144TRLO0 
827       1.502         XDUB      08:37:30      00068843145TRLO0 
2000       1.504         XDUB      08:37:30      00068843146TRLO0 
6582       1.506         XDUB      10:24:21      00068845367TRLO0 
6297       1.506         XDUB      11:23:36      00068846702TRLO0 
1000       1.502         XDUB      11:23:36      00068846703TRLO0 
6824       1.500         XDUB      11:44:34      00068847065TRLO0 
6879       1.500         XDUB      13:23:23      00068849196TRLO0 
6311       1.500         XDUB      13:27:55      00068849250TRLO0 
317       1.500         XDUB      13:27:55      00068849251TRLO0 
1988       1.498         XDUB      13:28:05      00068849262TRLO0 
1540       1.498         XDUB      13:28:05      00068849263TRLO0 
613       1.498         XDUB      13:28:05      00068849264TRLO0 
4580       1.496         XDUB      14:06:14      00068850072TRLO0 
7016       1.496         XDUB      14:14:14      00068850231TRLO0 
21621      1.502         XDUB      14:22:43      00068850438TRLO0 
8831       1.502         XDUB      14:42:57      00068851010TRLO0 
2000       1.500         XDUB      15:15:43      00068852181TRLO0 
295       1.500         XDUB      15:15:43      00068852182TRLO0 
3891       1.500         XDUB      15:15:43      00068852183TRLO0 
10000      1.500         XDUB      15:26:38      00068852517TRLO0 
10000      1.500         XDUB      15:48:15      00068853458TRLO0 
410       1.502         XDUB      15:57:33      00068853960TRLO0 
1666       1.508         XDUB      16:13:04      00068854714TRLO0 
1700       1.508         XDUB      16:13:04      00068854715TRLO0 
375       1.508         XDUB      16:13:04      00068854716TRLO0 
729       1.508         XDUB      16:14:15      00068854757TRLO0 
4270       1.508         XDUB      16:14:15      00068854758TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1715       128.60        XLON      08:10:31      00068842387TRLO0 
3917       128.20        XLON      10:05:20      00068844926TRLO0 
294       128.20        XLON      10:05:20      00068844927TRLO0 
105       128.20        XLON      10:05:20      00068844928TRLO0 
1782       128.20        XLON      10:05:20      00068844929TRLO0 
891       128.20        XLON      10:05:20      00068844930TRLO0 
1139       128.00        XLON      10:24:21      00068845366TRLO0 
2584       128.60        XLON      11:09:56      00068846425TRLO0 
3760       128.60        XLON      11:09:56      00068846426TRLO0 
7861       128.40        XLON      11:23:36      00068846701TRLO0 
7551       128.20        XLON      11:35:32      00068846907TRLO0 
75        128.00        XLON      13:28:04      00068849255TRLO0 
1900       128.00        XLON      13:28:04      00068849256TRLO0 
652       128.00        XLON      13:28:04      00068849257TRLO0 
503       128.00        XLON      13:28:04      00068849258TRLO0 
1900       128.00        XLON      13:28:04      00068849259TRLO0 
1900       128.00        XLON      13:28:04      00068849260TRLO0 
1141       128.00        XLON      13:28:04      00068849261TRLO0 
6171       127.80        XLON      14:06:14      00068850070TRLO0 
965       127.80        XLON      14:06:14      00068850071TRLO0 
13296      128.40        XLON      14:23:17      00068850453TRLO0 
1410       128.40        XLON      14:23:17      00068850454TRLO0 
12891      128.40        XLON      14:29:07      00068850658TRLO0 
7714       128.00        XLON      15:10:54      00068852001TRLO0 
13296      128.20        XLON      15:45:59      00068853336TRLO0 
2536       128.40        XLON      15:58:33      00068854038TRLO0 
2051       128.40        XLON      15:58:58      00068854078TRLO0 
1534       128.40        XLON      16:02:16      00068854234TRLO0 
4994       128.60        XLON      16:14:33      00068854764TRLO0 
4269       128.60        XLON      16:14:47      00068854774TRLO0 
4046       128.60        XLON      16:18:37      00068854988TRLO0 
5157       128.60        XLON      16:19:05      00068855019TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  303243 
EQS News ID:  1835649 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1835649&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Biotech Boom 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie Biotech-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.