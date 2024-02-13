DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 13-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 12 February 2024 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 130,000 120,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.508 GBP1.286 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.496 GBP1.278 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.501636 GBP1.283057

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,670,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5988 1.506 XDUB 08:37:25 00068843141TRLO0 5450 1.502 XDUB 08:37:30 00068843144TRLO0 827 1.502 XDUB 08:37:30 00068843145TRLO0 2000 1.504 XDUB 08:37:30 00068843146TRLO0 6582 1.506 XDUB 10:24:21 00068845367TRLO0 6297 1.506 XDUB 11:23:36 00068846702TRLO0 1000 1.502 XDUB 11:23:36 00068846703TRLO0 6824 1.500 XDUB 11:44:34 00068847065TRLO0 6879 1.500 XDUB 13:23:23 00068849196TRLO0 6311 1.500 XDUB 13:27:55 00068849250TRLO0 317 1.500 XDUB 13:27:55 00068849251TRLO0 1988 1.498 XDUB 13:28:05 00068849262TRLO0 1540 1.498 XDUB 13:28:05 00068849263TRLO0 613 1.498 XDUB 13:28:05 00068849264TRLO0 4580 1.496 XDUB 14:06:14 00068850072TRLO0 7016 1.496 XDUB 14:14:14 00068850231TRLO0 21621 1.502 XDUB 14:22:43 00068850438TRLO0 8831 1.502 XDUB 14:42:57 00068851010TRLO0 2000 1.500 XDUB 15:15:43 00068852181TRLO0 295 1.500 XDUB 15:15:43 00068852182TRLO0 3891 1.500 XDUB 15:15:43 00068852183TRLO0 10000 1.500 XDUB 15:26:38 00068852517TRLO0 10000 1.500 XDUB 15:48:15 00068853458TRLO0 410 1.502 XDUB 15:57:33 00068853960TRLO0 1666 1.508 XDUB 16:13:04 00068854714TRLO0 1700 1.508 XDUB 16:13:04 00068854715TRLO0 375 1.508 XDUB 16:13:04 00068854716TRLO0 729 1.508 XDUB 16:14:15 00068854757TRLO0 4270 1.508 XDUB 16:14:15 00068854758TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1715 128.60 XLON 08:10:31 00068842387TRLO0 3917 128.20 XLON 10:05:20 00068844926TRLO0 294 128.20 XLON 10:05:20 00068844927TRLO0 105 128.20 XLON 10:05:20 00068844928TRLO0 1782 128.20 XLON 10:05:20 00068844929TRLO0 891 128.20 XLON 10:05:20 00068844930TRLO0 1139 128.00 XLON 10:24:21 00068845366TRLO0 2584 128.60 XLON 11:09:56 00068846425TRLO0 3760 128.60 XLON 11:09:56 00068846426TRLO0 7861 128.40 XLON 11:23:36 00068846701TRLO0 7551 128.20 XLON 11:35:32 00068846907TRLO0 75 128.00 XLON 13:28:04 00068849255TRLO0 1900 128.00 XLON 13:28:04 00068849256TRLO0 652 128.00 XLON 13:28:04 00068849257TRLO0 503 128.00 XLON 13:28:04 00068849258TRLO0 1900 128.00 XLON 13:28:04 00068849259TRLO0 1900 128.00 XLON 13:28:04 00068849260TRLO0 1141 128.00 XLON 13:28:04 00068849261TRLO0 6171 127.80 XLON 14:06:14 00068850070TRLO0 965 127.80 XLON 14:06:14 00068850071TRLO0 13296 128.40 XLON 14:23:17 00068850453TRLO0 1410 128.40 XLON 14:23:17 00068850454TRLO0 12891 128.40 XLON 14:29:07 00068850658TRLO0 7714 128.00 XLON 15:10:54 00068852001TRLO0 13296 128.20 XLON 15:45:59 00068853336TRLO0 2536 128.40 XLON 15:58:33 00068854038TRLO0 2051 128.40 XLON 15:58:58 00068854078TRLO0 1534 128.40 XLON 16:02:16 00068854234TRLO0 4994 128.60 XLON 16:14:33 00068854764TRLO0 4269 128.60 XLON 16:14:47 00068854774TRLO0 4046 128.60 XLON 16:18:37 00068854988TRLO0 5157 128.60 XLON 16:19:05 00068855019TRLO0

