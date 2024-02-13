AM Best will deliver analytical perspectives on various global re/insurance industry issues, trends and opportunities that impact France's insurers and reinsurers, at a market briefing taking place in Paris on 5 March 2024 at Les Salons Hoche.

During AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing Paris, financial analysts will discuss Best's Credit Rating Methodology benchmarks and an overview of rating developments. The credit rating agency's current views on key topics focusing the industry's minds will also be discussed, including IFRS 17, cyber risks and the effects of the poly/permacrisis on the insurance market. The programme will be preceded by a guest keynote presentation on shape and trends of the current reinsurance market, by Laurent Rousseau, CEO, EMEA and Global Capital Solutions, Guy Carpenter. Registration for the half-day conference and networking programme begins at 9:30 a.m. (CET) with welcome remarks at 10:00 a.m. To register or for more information about the agenda and its speakers, please visit https://www.ambest.com/conference/PARIS2024/index.html.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240213927860/en/

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com