Simplify Asset Management Partners with Premialab

Innovative Institutional-Grade Provider Chooses Premialab Technology for QIS Research, Performance, and Risk Management

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, a leading provider of data, analytics, and risk solutions, today announced that Simplify Asset Management had selected its technology to deliver portfolio management and risk solutions for its Quantitative Investment Strategies (QIS) focused funds.

"Our decision to choose Premialab is grounded in their unparalleled QIS dataset, providing invaluable insights for our fund research, strategy due diligence, risk monitoring, and regulatory reporting. These capabilities are instrumental in our ongoing commitment to delivering robust performance and maintaining rigorous risk management standards for our clients."

Premialab's products and services are based on its unique data set, provided directly by 18 investment banks around the world. The company helps its institutional clients - which include asset and wealth managers, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds - to efficiently allocate assets, select strategies, and enhance portfolio returns while better controlling risk. Premialab's Head of Business Development North America, JF Chauwin, said the company was delighted to be selected by Simplify Asset Management - a valuable addition to Premialab's North American business.

Institutions like Simplify manage highly sophisticated QIS portfolios demanding continuous monitoring and refinement," he stated. "Premialab facilitates real-time review and benchmarking of all their QIS investments, ensuring their QIS strategies deliver on a cost, risk, and value perspective - a capability unmatched by any other provider."

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform processes 5 million data points every day on 5,000+ investible systematic strategies, with client AUM representing an estimated USD$10 trillion. The Premialab platform and Premialab Pure Factors® together offer cross-asset quantitative strategy selection, and due diligence on strategies available across global markets. The platform also delivers faster, more detailed risk management and reporting, including regulatory reporting.

Premialab CEO, Adrien Géliot, said: "In the current market environment, institutional investors are increasingly turning to quantitative investment strategies to improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns. They are seeking greater transparency, enhanced performance and robust risk management processes."

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in the US, and to be partnering with Simplify to deliver our unique data and risk monitoring capabilities to such an innovative asset management firm," he said.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform that collaborates with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally, providing data, analytics, and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney, the company has forged strong partnerships with the top 18 investment banks, asset managers, pension funds, and insurance companies globally.

About Simplify Asset Management Inc



Simplify Asset Management Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser founded in 2020 to help advisors tackle the most pressing portfolio challenges with an innovative set of options-based strategies. By accounting for real-world investor needs and market behavior, along with the non-linear power of options, our strategies allow for the tailored portfolio outcomes for which clients are looking. For more information, visit www.simplify.us.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/simplify-asset-management-partners-with-premialab-302059480.html