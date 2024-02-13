

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate held steady in the fourth quarter after rising in the previous two quarters, the statistical office INSEE reported on Tuesday.



The ILO unemployment rate stood at 7.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the same as in the previous quarter, which was revised up slightly from 7.4 percent.



The unemployment rate was 0.4 points above its level at the end of 2022, which was the lowest since 1982, the agency said.



The number of people out of work increased by 29,000 to 2.3 million in the December quarter.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, dropped by 0.2 percent from the previous quarter to 17.5 percent.



