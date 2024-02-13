

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to an 8-1/2-year high of 189.31 against the yen, from an early low of 188.44.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to nearly a 6-month high of 0.8510 and a 2-1/2-month high of 1.1139 from early lows of 0.8536 and 1.1051, respectively.



The pound edged up to yesterday's high of 1.2656 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2609.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 190.00 against the yen, 0.84 against the euro, 1.12 against the franc and 1.28 against the greenback.



