DJ Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIU LN) Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime USA UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.9938 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1561919 CODE: PRIU LN ISIN: LU1931974858 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974858 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIU LN Sequence No.: 303365 EQS News ID: 1835971 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1835971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2024 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)