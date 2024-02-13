DJ Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (EABE LN) Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Feb-2024 / 09:22 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.6821 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1509093 CODE: EABE LN ISIN: LU2130768844 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2130768844 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EABE LN Sequence No.: 303387 EQS News ID: 1836015 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1836015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2024 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)