Foster + Baylis and Contrast join to create a unified global design agency.

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move set to redefine the future of brand design, award-winning London-based brand agency, Foster + Baylis is proud to announce the launch of a new global entity that combines over thirty years of expertise, innovation, and creativity, with its rebrand and merger with Chicago-based brand agency, Contrast.

This collaboration recognises Foster + Baylis' and Contrast's shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of design excellence. By unifying their talents, resources and passion for transformational design, the newly formed entity addresses the rapidly evolving branding and design eco-system the industry faces.

Combining the visionary leadership of Harvey Foster, Founder of Foster + Baylis and Matt Clemens, Founder of Contrast, amplifies their track records in delivering strategic, insight-driven branding solutions that resonate with global audiences.

"We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Contrast. It's a testament to our shared vision for the future of design and our commitment to delivering unparalleled creative solutions to our clients," said Foster.

Matt Clemens echoed this sentiment: "By bringing both companies together, we are leveraging the strengths of our teams, offering a more diverse cultural expertise, as well as a combined knowledge of both retail and national brands, enabling us to offer a broader spectrum of insights and services on a global level. Together, we will create lasting impressions that will resonate with consumers."

The merged entity will retain the name Contrast. The company will operate from its current offices in London and Chicago, maintaining regional offices to ensure seamless service delivery to clients globally.

Contrast will specialise in a comprehensive range of branding services, including consumer insights, brand strategy, design and adaptation, as well as digital experiences. The merger will provide clients with a one-stop destination for all design needs.

Both companies are part of the Jupiter Prestige Group, and Mark White, Jupiter Prestige Group's Managing Director, sees this as an ideal opportunity to strengthen the group's brand strategy and design offering, explaining: "This now gives us a platform for enhanced group proposition as the merger unlocks exciting new possibilities, combining the strengths of two creative forces to deliver an extraordinary level of strategic brand design that we plan to expand further on a global scale in 2024."

About Contrast:

Contrast is a result of the merger between Foster + Baylis and Contrast, two leading brand design companies that are part of the Jupiter Prestige Group. Contrast is committed to pushing the boundaries of design excellence. With a wealth of experience, innovation, and creativity, Contrast will transform the landscape of brand design, delivering unparalleled branding solutions to clients globally.

About JPG:

JPG is a global packaging brand management company that brings brands to life through creative ingenuity and technical innovation. Their strategically aligned global office locations enable their teams to work collaboratively and deliver seamlessly.

