EBD Group: BIO-Europe Spring 2024 Returns to Barcelona

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / The eighteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring ® , the premier springtime partnering conference, will take place March 18-20, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain . After remarkable attendance in Basel last year, the event will continue to build on its growth trajectory.

Building and nurturing relationships is an essential part of the progression of successful business partnerships. Especially for innovative biotech companies, a collaborative approach to asset development is key. BIO-Europe Spring is the premier event that connects the global biopharma community in the first part of the year to elevate life science partnerships.

Expanding on the success of EBD Group's flagship conference, BIO-Europe ® , BIO-Europe Spring will bring together over 3,700 leading executives from around the world. Specifically, we will host more than 20,000 partnering meetings to connect leaders from academia, startups, and scaling biotech companies with forward-thinking investors and pharma companies. Along with world-class workshops and panels, innovative company presentations, an active exhibition, and a variety of networking opportunities make this event an unrivalled forum for companies across the biotech value chain to meet and do business.

EBD Group's partnering platform, partneringONE , is now open to start requesting priority meetings. Using ONE login, delegates can experience the entire event from anywhere, including one-to-one meetings and conference activities. Scheduled meetings will take place face-to-face during the conference days as well as digitally during the digital partnering days (March 26-27, 2024) with links to a video conferencing solution. Additionally, on-demand content will be made available leading up to the event as well as during the digital days.

Together with the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), EBD Group is thrilled to welcome you back to this "must-attend" springtime partnering event-making it a special reunion for some and new beginnings for others.

Registration information for BIO-Europe Spring is available online . Discounted rates are available until March 5.

For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE ® , that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe ® , BIO-Europe Spring ® , Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio ® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com .

