

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as traders closely monitored developments in the Israel-Hamas war and awaited cues from key U.S. inflation data that might show a further easing of pricing pressures.



Overall gains were capped by demand worries and uncertainty about the pace of potential U.S. interest-rate cuts.



It is feared that any delay by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates could reduce oil demand by slowing economic growth.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.8 percent to $82.65 a barrel, while WTI crude futures jumped 0.8 percent to $77.56.



The upside was supported by fears that Middle East tensions could disrupt supply. Israel's planned ground offensive in Rafah, Gaza, is raising global alarm.



On the demand side, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told Reuters in an interview today Saudi Arabia's decision to postpone its capacity expansion plans should not be misconstrued as a view that demand in falling.



However, the International Energy Agency (IEA), which represents industrialized countries, predicted oil demand will peak by 2030, undercutting the rationale for investment.



