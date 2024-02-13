

- BERENBERG CUTS ITM POWER PRICE TARGET TO 70 (80) PENCE - 'HOLD' - CITIGROUP RAISES GSK TO 'BUY' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 2100 (1700) PENCE - GOLDMAN CUTS SSP GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 255 (260) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN CUTS UNILEVER PRICE TARGET TO 4505 (4580) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN RAISES M&G PRICE TARGET TO 249 (240) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS ITV PRICE TARGET TO 105 (106) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RBC CUTS GLENCORE PRICE TARGET TO 520 (540) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RPT/RBC STARTS BREEDON WITH 'OUTPERFORM' - PRICE TARGET 575 PENCE



