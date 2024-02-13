

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.50 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) is up over 351% at $5.51. ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) is up over 216% at $4.85. Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is up over 93% at $2.42. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) is up over 62% at $2.35. Chanson International Holding (CHSN) is up over 43% at $2.41. VCI Global Limited (VCIG) is up over 42% at $1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is up over 22% at $19.58. Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is up over 20% at $2.88. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is up over 14% at $6.95. Tripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP) is up over 11% at $25.00. Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is up over 11% at $1.28. Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (BRNS) is up over 10% at $2.78. Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) is up over 9% at $10.86.



In the Red



G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is down over 43% at $2.55. Polished.com Inc. (POL) is down over 36% at $3.10. BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) is down over 20% at $1.98. Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) is down over 15% at $18.99. Teradata Corporation (TDC) is down over 13% at $42.30. Nano Labs Ltd (NA) is down over 12% at $1.87. Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) is down over 11% at $45.50. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is down over 11% at $15.19. Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) is down over 11% at $1.91. The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) is down over 10% at $14.65. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) is down over 8% at $282.00. Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) is down over 5% at $7.82.



