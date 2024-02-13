Ryan Rathert Joins Logan Finance Corporation as Chief of Staff

Logan Finance Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Rathert as Chief of Staff

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Logan Finance Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Rathert as Chief of Staff. Ryan's financial and mortgage acumen is invaluable to Logan's leadership team and will be integral to the company's long-term growth plan.





Ryan Rathert Logan Finance

Ryan Rathert Logan Finance





"Logan continues to grow both in production and in personnel. We're fortunate to add someone of Ryan's stature to our team, and we welcome his insights, experience, and knowledge of the mortgage financial arena," said Logan's President, Bobby Love. "Ryan is a data-driven strategic leader and contributor, and he will be instrumental to our continued growth in 2024."

As a financial executive with more than 15 years in mortgage leadership roles, Ryan is a known problem solver and brings with him a vast knowledge of mortgage finance. Ryan's background includes eight years with Stearns Lending in a variety of positions, most recently as COO/CFO of the Wholesale Mortgage Channel and CFO with Panorama Mortgage Group. He also held senior finance and business support roles including Production CFO and Head of Private Label Operations with Stearns Lending, Wells Fargo, and Mr. Cooper.

About Logan Finance

Logan Finance Corporation (NMLS# 127722) is a national wholesale, non-delegated correspondent, and commercial non-QM mortgage lender providing premium lending services to the TPO industry. Logan's unparalleled service - coupled with high quality, experienced staff, the best technology, loan products, & training - helps make non-QM easy and provides our partners with the highest confidence in our delivery and in our ability to help grow their client base. For more information about Logan Finance Corporation, please visit LoganFinance.com, LoganWholesale.com, and/or LoganCorrespondent.com

Contact Information

Jim McDonald

Marketing

jimhmcdonald@gmail.com

2145971301

SOURCE: Logan Finance Corporation

View the original press release on newswire.com.