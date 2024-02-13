Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2024 | 17:38
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ryan Rathert Joins Logan Finance Corporation as Chief of Staff

Logan Finance Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Rathert as Chief of Staff

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Logan Finance Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan Rathert as Chief of Staff. Ryan's financial and mortgage acumen is invaluable to Logan's leadership team and will be integral to the company's long-term growth plan.

Ryan Rathert Logan Finance

Ryan Rathert Logan Finance
Ryan Rathert Logan Finance



"Logan continues to grow both in production and in personnel. We're fortunate to add someone of Ryan's stature to our team, and we welcome his insights, experience, and knowledge of the mortgage financial arena," said Logan's President, Bobby Love. "Ryan is a data-driven strategic leader and contributor, and he will be instrumental to our continued growth in 2024."

As a financial executive with more than 15 years in mortgage leadership roles, Ryan is a known problem solver and brings with him a vast knowledge of mortgage finance. Ryan's background includes eight years with Stearns Lending in a variety of positions, most recently as COO/CFO of the Wholesale Mortgage Channel and CFO with Panorama Mortgage Group. He also held senior finance and business support roles including Production CFO and Head of Private Label Operations with Stearns Lending, Wells Fargo, and Mr. Cooper.

About Logan Finance

Logan Finance Corporation (NMLS# 127722) is a national wholesale, non-delegated correspondent, and commercial non-QM mortgage lender providing premium lending services to the TPO industry. Logan's unparalleled service - coupled with high quality, experienced staff, the best technology, loan products, & training - helps make non-QM easy and provides our partners with the highest confidence in our delivery and in our ability to help grow their client base. For more information about Logan Finance Corporation, please visit LoganFinance.com, LoganWholesale.com, and/or LoganCorrespondent.com

Contact Information

Jim McDonald
Marketing
jimhmcdonald@gmail.com
2145971301

SOURCE: Logan Finance Corporation

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.