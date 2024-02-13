Tenstreet: New Trucking Survey Reflects Carrier Sentiment and Response in a Slow Economy

Tenstreet-commissioned survey explores top-of-mind challenges for 200 carrier respondents related to driver recruiting and retention

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Tenstreet, the leading provider of driver recruiting software and workflow solutions for the transportation industry, has released a report titled "Achieving Carrier Success in a Slow Economy." The report is based on a survey of 200 carriers of various sizes, both private and for-hire, conducted by Worldwide Business Research Insights and commissioned by Tenstreet.

The survey's data assessed carriers of four fleet sizes: 1-150 trucks, 151-500 trucks, 501-1000 trucks, and 1001 or more trucks. Anonymous respondents from both for-hire and private fleet companies gave feedback on a range of questions designed to explore strategies and spending related to driver recruiting and retention during a period of flat industry growth. Survey questions include the estimated total cost of driver churn, the impact of retention spending on extending driver employment duration, and the overall ranking of carriers' leading concerns related to drivers.

The results reveal several approaches that trucking companies of all sizes have used to optimize their spending during no-growth periods and offer insights on how other carriers are responding to these economic conditions. For example, the survey found that despite the stagnant nature of the economy for the last several months, over 90% of survey respondents felt they could have a somewhat or very significant impact on reducing driver turnover.

The full report, along with supporting graphs and demographic detail, is available for no charge and may be downloaded here.

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet is a SaaS company dedicated to finding new answers to the trucking industry's toughest problems. Tenstreet's platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. Since 2006, millions of drivers have used Tenstreet's platform to apply for their next job and thousands of motor carriers and private fleets have used Tenstreet's software to market, recruit, onboard, manage, and retain drivers. Visit www.tenstreet.com or contact sales@tenstreet.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Leah Kelly

Marketing Director

leah.kelly@tenstreet.com

SOURCE: Tenstreet

View the original press release on newswire.com.