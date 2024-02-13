Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.02.2024
Neuer Rohdiamant mit Multibagger-Chance wird vom Meister selbst geschliffen!
ACCESSWIRE
13.02.2024 | 17:38
103 Leser

(0)

Baker Tilly: IRS Pre-Registration Portal Open for IRA Elective Pay and Transferable Credits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Baker Tilly

Authored By Joel Laubenstein

Originally published by Joel Laubenstein on pv magazine USA

Registration through the portal is required to obtain a registration number to be included on the income tax return filings needed to claim direct cash payment or transfer credits.

On December 22, 2023, the IRS opened the pre-filing registration portal for credits to be claimed under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA). Registration through the portal is required to obtain a registration number to be included on the income tax return filings needed to claim the tax credits.

This registration impacts both tax exempt entities going the elective pay route to receive a direct cash payment from the IRS and those entities seeking to transfer credits to a third-party buyer in exchange for cash.

Continue reading here

Learn more at Baker Tilly's Inflation Reduction Act Resource Center.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.