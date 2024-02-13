Baker Tilly: IRS Pre-Registration Portal Open for IRA Elective Pay and Transferable Credits

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / Baker Tilly
Authored By Joel Laubenstein
Originally published by Joel Laubenstein on pv magazine USA
Registration through the portal is required to obtain a registration number to be included on the income tax return filings needed to claim direct cash payment or transfer credits.
On December 22, 2023, the IRS opened the pre-filing registration portal for credits to be claimed under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA). Registration through the portal is required to obtain a registration number to be included on the income tax return filings needed to claim the tax credits.
This registration impacts both tax exempt entities going the elective pay route to receive a direct cash payment from the IRS and those entities seeking to transfer credits to a third-party buyer in exchange for cash.
Continue reading here
Learn more at Baker Tilly's Inflation Reduction Act Resource Center.
Image: Wikimedia Commons
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Baker Tilly
View the original press release on accesswire.com