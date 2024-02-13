Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
On 13 February 2024 Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") bought 10,000 of its own Ordinary shares of 5p to be held in Treasury at a price of 765 pence per share.
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 66,381,114 Ordinary shares, of which 12,535,298 shares are held in Treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 53,845,816 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
13 February 2024
13 February 2024