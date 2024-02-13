ZetrOZ Systems to Showcase Sustained Acoustic Medicine at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons Annual Meeting

Makers of the sam® wearable ultrasound unit demonstrate how its devices promote injury healing and complement orthopedic surgery procedures.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2024 / ZetrOZ Systems, inventors of sustained acoustic medicine, will display the company's sam® wearable ultrasound unit at the 2024 annual meeting for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), February 12-16 in San Francisco.









The AAOS meeting, at the city's Moscone Center, is a week-long meeting of surgeons from around the world to explore ways of improving care. It includes sessions, interactive lectures, courses, and workshops focused on the latest breakthroughs in all specialties of orthopedics.

ZetrOZ Systems will present its sam® 2.0 and sam® X1 devices at Booth 5301. sam® is an FDA-cleared, drug-free, and non-invasive wearable ultrasound treatment, proven in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies to effectively promote soft tissue healing.

Low-intensity, long-duration ultrasound treatment increases blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, which increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the therapy site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste to facilitate cellular regeneration and reduce pain.

The ZetrOZ technology can complement orthopedic procedures by accelerating post-surgical healing and, in some cases, can help patients recover from injuries without surgery or potentially addictive pain medication.

"We're pleased to be able to present our sam® devices and sustained acoustic medicine to the world's leading orthopedic surgeons and offer them another methodology for helping their patients recover from injury," said George K. Lewis, a biomedical engineer and founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

"Thousands of physicians and health care professionals have already used our sam® technology to treat more than 300,000 patients, and we hope to bring its capabilities to the 50 million Americans who have access to the treatment."

The sam® 2.0 and wireless sam® X1 devices are convenient, wearable devices approved for prescription home use and designed for patients with arthritis and chronic injuries. sam® treatment is typically applied daily for one to four hours and may be prescribed for six to eight weeks, depending on the injury.

For more information on ZetrOZ Systems, please visit www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

