Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2024) - Earlier today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Trident Systems, a LightRidge Solutions Company and a leader in multi-function space electronics and integrated C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) solutions, is investing $3.7 million to expand capacity at its operation in Fairfax County for the production of space electronic systems for the U.S. Government, Department of Defense, and U.S. Intelligence Community. The project will create roughly 50 new jobs.

"Trident's rapid growth providing unique solutions that maximize our customer's mission impact enabled the need for this higher-volume production facility. We are excited to expand our presence in Virginia supporting our Nation's critical space needs," said Lorin Hattrup, General Manager, Trident Systems. "Our new production facility will allow us to support a range of products on rapid timelines while maintaining affordability."

"Congratulations to the entire Trident Systems team as you expand your operations and continue to prosper here in Northern Virginia," said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. "Your growth is yet another shining example of how companies supporting mission-critical operations in the space sector innovate and thrive in Fairfax County."

Trident Systems, a LightRidge Solutions Company, has cemented its reputation for over three decades as a leader in multi-function space electronics and integrated C4ISR solutions. Using a rapid response, radiation effects-mitigated design approach for deployment in harsh environments, Trident has delivered semi-custom, high-performance RF and processing solutions at significantly lower cost than traditional space products. For more information, visit www.tridsys.com.

"I want to thank Trident Systems for choosing Fairfax County as you keep growing and contributing to the diversity of our economy," said Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. "Your growth adds to our world-class space sector, and we look forward to supporting your success for years to come."

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to secure the project for Fairfax County and Virginia. VEDP will support Trident System's job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP) which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia's commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

"Trident Systems' expansion demonstrates the strength of the Commonwealth's aerospace and tech ecosystem," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "This homegrown Fairfax County company has grown its business in the Commonwealth for nearly 30 years, and its continued innovation in space electronics is at the heart of this production expansion to serve the defense and intelligence communities."

Trident Systems has also been engaged with the VEDP International Trade team since 2015 utilizing various programs and service offerings and is a 2020 graduate of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program. VALET assists Virginia exporters that have firmly established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy.





(L-R): Trident Systems President Dan Hibbard;Trident Systems General Manager Lorin Hattrup;Virginia Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade Chelsea Jenkins;Fairfax County Sully District Supervisor Kathy Smith;and Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Victor Hoskins.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9433/197804_fef474ffd4dd39e8_001full.jpg

About Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's top locations for business and talent, and offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. FCEDA is headquartered in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, and maintains offices in key global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Tel Aviv. For more information about FCEDA, visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

