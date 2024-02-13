World Communications Forum Association: The Davos Communications Summit 2024 will be held on April 11-12 in Davos, Switzerland

Artificial intelligence and 2024 PR trends will take centre stage with the world's most prominent speakers in the industry

DAVOS, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Davos Communications Summit 2024 , organized by the esteemed World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) , is set to take place on April 11-12 in Davos, Switzerland. This exclusive event invites communication enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators to explore the latest trends in communication. Early registration is essential due to limited seating, and professionals can secure their spot or apply to be a speaker by contacting us at mainoffice@wcfaglobal.com or registering on the official website here:

https://www.wcfaglobal.com/davos-communication-summit/homepage/2024

The Davos Communications Summit 2024 promises two days of immersive sessions, networking opportunities, and discussions led by leading PR experts. Attendees will delve into key areas such as the AI revolution, modern PR strategies, and data-driven insights, gaining valuable insights into how these factors are reshaping communication and industries. The global PR guru Paul Holmes , Founder and Chair of PRovoke Media, will be one of the Keynote Speakers at the event. Paul will join the event online and will deliver a compelling speech on "AI and New Trends in Public Relations in 2024", providing valuable insights into the intersection of artificial intelligence and modern PR practices.

"We are excited to welcome some of the top PR business leaders from all over the world to join us in the beautiful Davos for a transformative summit, offering cutting-edge insights and invaluable networking opportunities shaping the future of modern PR.. This aligns perfectly with the WCFA's core mission of organizing such impactful events since 2010, spanning prestigious locations worldwide, including Istanbul, Prague, Moscow, New York City, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Mexico City, Lusaka, Cape Town, and Geneva", said Maxim Behar , President of the World Communications Forum Association.

High-rank PR professionals who join as registered (paid) participants can apply to become speakers in the panel discussions. Among them are Raina Lazarova , Co-Founder & COO of Ruepoint and AMEC Board Member, will share her expertise on Crisis Management, providing valuable insights into navigating crises and leveraging data for success in the modern communication landscape.

The summit package includes access to valuable discussions and networking opportunities, coffee breaks, power lunches,a welcome cocktail on April 10th, and a Gala Dinner on April 11th. The Gala Dinner is available at a special price, which can be purchased separately or as part of a package with the conference participation fee. The members of WCFA can enjoy a 20% discount on the participation fee.

The World Communications Forum Association is one of the most successful modern platforms for networking and sharing achievements between PR and Marketing leaders from all continents. Professionals can become Individuals or Corporate members on www.wcfaglobal.com and enjoy numerous benefits for brand exposure and discounts.

Learn more on www.wcfaglobal.com or contact the WCFA President Maxim Behar at mainoffice@wcfaglobal.com

About World Communications Forum:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. WCFA has been organizing the renowned World Communications Forum since 2010, with successful editions held in various prestigious locations across continents including Davos Congress Center, Istanbul, Prague, Moscow, New York City, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Mexico City, Lusaka, Cape Town, and Geneva. In 2020, the WCFA organized its first ever 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, resulting in developing Tenets for Ethical Communications', endorsed and signed by 135 experts from 36 countries. In 2021, the WCFA organized its second and biggest 'Global Communications Summit" on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

