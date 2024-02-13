poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) announced that Chief Technology Officer Pierre Craen will present at the 10th PiezoMEMS 2024 workshop, highlighting the company's proprietary polymer and piezo MEMS based TLens product architecture and future tunable optics technology. The event, scheduled for March 19-20th in Aachen, Germany, brings together scientists and engineers representing a wide variety of applications. In addition to sharing details surrounding the commercial success of TLens that enables ultra-compact, fast, constant field of view autofocus camera applications across various market segments, the presentation will provide a glimpse at other future tunable optics technology capabilities. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3OdOZdq

"poLight ASA is shaping the future of tunable optics and presentations at leading industry conferences are key opportunities to showcase our TLens differentiations and the next generation capabilities of our technology," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "We are driving innovation in imaging across mobile/consumer, AR/MR, industrial/machine vision, and look forward to engaging with others exploring new applications."

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Horten, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

