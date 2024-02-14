

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Group reported that its preliminary adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased about 11% to around 335 million euros from last year. Thereby, the Group exceeded its previous earnings expectations for the fourth quarter. Most recently, the Group had expected slight growth in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the previous year quarter.



Group revenues for the fourth quarter was around 1.28 billion euros compared to 1.27 billion euros in the prior year.



For the financial year 2024, ProSiebenSat.1 Group specifies its expectation such that it continues to assume adjusted EBITDA at the previous year's level, but now anticipating an increased adjusted EBITDA of around 575 million euros (with a variance of plus/minus 50 million euros) compared to the outlook published on December 19, 2023.



ProSiebenSat.1 Group will publish its audited figures for the financial year 2023 on March 7, at the Annual Press Conference 2024.



