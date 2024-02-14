Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
13.02.24
21:12 Uhr
5,148 Euro
+0,022
+0,43 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9505,10007:49
5,0525,14807:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2024 | 07:10
Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 2.5 per share on the basis of the company's financial statements for the financial year 2023.

Dividend amount: NOK 2.5 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 7 May 2024
Ex-date: 8 May 2024
Record date: 10 May 2024
Payment date: 21 May 2024
Date of approval: 7 May 2024

Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


