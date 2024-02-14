Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a dividend declaration of USD$0.02/share payable on March 15, 2024 based on Q4 2023 results and January 2024 liquidity test.

Q4 2023 dividend declaration. Based on the Company's current liquidity exceeding USD$60 million, PetroTal confirms that a cash dividend of USD$0.02 per common share will be declared and paid in Q1 2024. This represents a 15% annualized yield based on current share price and includes the recurring USD$0.015 per common share amount plus an amount for a minimum liquidity sweep equal to US$0.005 per common share. The total dividend of USD$0.02 per common share will be paid according to the following timetable:

Ex dividend date: February 28, 2024

Record date: February 29, 2024

Payment date: March 15, 2024

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and investors should note that the excess liquidity sweep portion of all future dividends may be subject to fluctuations up or down in accordance with the Company's return of capital policy. Shareholders outside of Canada should contact their respective brokers or registrar agents for the appropriate tax election forms regarding this dividend.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) and (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. Since early 2022, PetroTal has been the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

