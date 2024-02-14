Anzeige
14.02.2024
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

The Company has declared a second interim dividend of 1.0 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2024, payable on 31 May 2024 to shareholders on the register on 22 March 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 21 March 2024.

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, Link Group. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 12 April 2024.

The Board expects at least to maintain the full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

14 February 2024

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


