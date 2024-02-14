

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy contracted for the second straight quarter in the three months ending December, preliminary figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



Gross domestic product fell seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent sequentially in the December quarter, following a 0.9 percent decrease in the previous quarter.



During the second quarter of this year, the GDP showed a positive growth of 0.3 percent.



During December, the output of the national economy dropped 0.6 percent annually, following a revised 0.8 percent decline in November.



Primary production grew by around 2.3 percent in December compared to last year, and the tertiary sector advanced by only 0.1 percent. This was offset by a 2.4 percent decline in secondary production.



On a monthly basis, GDP advanced 0.4 percent in December after rising 0.3 percent in the preceding month.



