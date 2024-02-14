

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK), a Dutch brewer, on Wednesday reported a decline net income the full-year, amidst an impact amortization, depreciation, and higher expenses. However, revenue was higher, helped by pricing for inflation and positive mix effects.



For the full-year, the company reported a net income of 2.304 billion euros, compared with 2.682 billion euros, reported last year.



Earnings per share moved down by 12.3 percent to 4.09 euros per share from previous year.



Net profit before exceptional items and amortization or beia was 2.632 billion euros, down 4.3 percent from last year.



Income per share before exceptional items and amortization moved down by 5.2 percent to 4.67 euros from a year ago.



Operating income stood at 3.229 billion euros, lesser than 4.283 billion euros a year ago.



Operating income before exceptional items and amortization was at 4.443 billion euros, up 1.7 percent from previous year.



Total other expenses rose to 27.133 billion euros from last year's 24.436 billion euros.



Amortization, depreciation, and impairments stood at 3.096 billion euros as against previous year's 1.886 billion euros.



Net revenue improved to 30.362 billion euros from 28.719 billion euros in 2022.



Heineken will pay a final dividend of 1.04 euros per share on May 7.



Looking ahead, the brewer said: 'Overall, we expect to grow operating profit (beia) organically in the range of a low- to high-single-digit.'



