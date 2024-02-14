Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
14.02.24
08:04 Uhr
1,476 Euro
-0,012
-0,81 %
14.02.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
14 February 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 13 February 2024 it purchased a total of 260,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           140,000     120,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.504     GBP1.280 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.486     GBP1.264 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.495169    GBP1.272389

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,410,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1556       1.504         XDUB      08:09:40      00068856313TRLO0 
3496       1.500         XDUB      08:13:09      00068856389TRLO0 
3550       1.500         XDUB      08:13:09      00068856390TRLO0 
19536      1.502         XDUB      08:47:28      00068856989TRLO0 
7726       1.494         XDUB      10:29:14      00068859149TRLO0 
7456       1.492         XDUB      10:29:14      00068859150TRLO0 
6760       1.502         XDUB      13:24:19      00068862337TRLO0 
1861       1.502         XDUB      13:24:39      00068862339TRLO0 
18340      1.502         XDUB      13:24:39      00068862340TRLO0 
5544       1.494         XDUB      13:57:14      00068863954TRLO0 
3620       1.494         XDUB      13:57:14      00068863955TRLO0 
7149       1.490         XDUB      14:01:53      00068864175TRLO0 
6623       1.492         XDUB      14:55:43      00068866220TRLO0 
685       1.492         XDUB      14:55:43      00068866221TRLO0 
6917       1.490         XDUB      14:56:45      00068866291TRLO0 
2772       1.488         XDUB      15:09:30      00068866947TRLO0 
5228       1.488         XDUB      15:09:30      00068866948TRLO0 
7059       1.486         XDUB      15:09:30      00068866949TRLO0 
7007       1.490         XDUB      15:38:53      00068868021TRLO0 
1480       1.492         XDUB      15:38:53      00068868022TRLO0 
2000       1.492         XDUB      15:38:53      00068868023TRLO0 
1263       1.492         XDUB      15:59:04      00068868853TRLO0 
5564       1.492         XDUB      15:59:04      00068868854TRLO0 
6766       1.490         XDUB      15:59:04      00068868855TRLO0 
42        1.490         XDUB      16:10:51      00068869392TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7149       127.80        XLON      08:13:09      00068856388TRLO0 
6648       128.00        XLON      08:47:29      00068856990TRLO0 
8749       127.40        XLON      09:03:49      00068857255TRLO0 
2004       127.60        XLON      12:16:40      00068860934TRLO0 
4000       127.60        XLON      12:16:40      00068860935TRLO0 
6648       127.60        XLON      12:16:40      00068860936TRLO0 
5069       127.60        XLON      13:30:05      00068862676TRLO0 
2484       127.60        XLON      13:30:05      00068862677TRLO0 
1369       127.60        XLON      13:30:05      00068862678TRLO0 
6960       127.60        XLON      13:30:42      00068862836TRLO0 
306       127.20        XLON      13:37:19      00068863388TRLO0 
1478       127.20        XLON      13:37:19      00068863389TRLO0 
1822       127.20        XLON      13:52:25      00068863799TRLO0 
3676       127.20        XLON      13:52:25      00068863800TRLO0 
1        127.20        XLON      13:52:25      00068863801TRLO0 
3204       127.20        XLON      13:52:25      00068863802TRLO0 
8848       126.60        XLON      14:01:53      00068864174TRLO0 
2181       127.00        XLON      14:53:39      00068866130TRLO0 
1610       127.00        XLON      14:53:39      00068866131TRLO0 
547       127.00        XLON      14:53:39      00068866132TRLO0 
434       127.00        XLON      15:00:39      00068866536TRLO0 
1764       127.00        XLON      15:00:39      00068866537TRLO0 
1200       127.00        XLON      15:04:39      00068866703TRLO0 
415       127.00        XLON      15:04:39      00068866704TRLO0 
296       127.00        XLON      15:04:39      00068866705TRLO0 
4455       127.00        XLON      15:09:18      00068866928TRLO0 
3015       127.00        XLON      15:09:18      00068866929TRLO0 
1320       127.00        XLON      15:09:18      00068866930TRLO0 
4455       127.00        XLON      15:09:29      00068866934TRLO0 
1983       127.00        XLON      15:09:29      00068866935TRLO0 
276       127.00        XLON      15:09:29      00068866936TRLO0 
1983       126.40        XLON      15:09:31      00068866951TRLO0 
491       127.00        XLON      15:31:01      00068867816TRLO0 
2793       126.80        XLON      15:38:53      00068868018TRLO0 
1900       126.80        XLON      15:38:53      00068868019TRLO0 
3619       126.80        XLON      15:38:53      00068868020TRLO0 
345       126.80        XLON      16:00:09      00068868894TRLO0 
2620       126.80        XLON      16:00:09      00068868895TRLO0 
1315       126.80        XLON      16:00:09      00068868896TRLO0 
3204       126.80        XLON      16:00:09      00068868897TRLO0 
2160       127.20        XLON      16:07:59      00068869156TRLO0 
5204       127.20        XLON      16:07:59      00068869157TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  303527 
EQS News ID:  1836607 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1836607&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

