DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 February 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 13 February 2024 it purchased a total of 260,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 140,000 120,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.504 GBP1.280 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.486 GBP1.264 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.495169 GBP1.272389

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 650,410,668 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1556 1.504 XDUB 08:09:40 00068856313TRLO0 3496 1.500 XDUB 08:13:09 00068856389TRLO0 3550 1.500 XDUB 08:13:09 00068856390TRLO0 19536 1.502 XDUB 08:47:28 00068856989TRLO0 7726 1.494 XDUB 10:29:14 00068859149TRLO0 7456 1.492 XDUB 10:29:14 00068859150TRLO0 6760 1.502 XDUB 13:24:19 00068862337TRLO0 1861 1.502 XDUB 13:24:39 00068862339TRLO0 18340 1.502 XDUB 13:24:39 00068862340TRLO0 5544 1.494 XDUB 13:57:14 00068863954TRLO0 3620 1.494 XDUB 13:57:14 00068863955TRLO0 7149 1.490 XDUB 14:01:53 00068864175TRLO0 6623 1.492 XDUB 14:55:43 00068866220TRLO0 685 1.492 XDUB 14:55:43 00068866221TRLO0 6917 1.490 XDUB 14:56:45 00068866291TRLO0 2772 1.488 XDUB 15:09:30 00068866947TRLO0 5228 1.488 XDUB 15:09:30 00068866948TRLO0 7059 1.486 XDUB 15:09:30 00068866949TRLO0 7007 1.490 XDUB 15:38:53 00068868021TRLO0 1480 1.492 XDUB 15:38:53 00068868022TRLO0 2000 1.492 XDUB 15:38:53 00068868023TRLO0 1263 1.492 XDUB 15:59:04 00068868853TRLO0 5564 1.492 XDUB 15:59:04 00068868854TRLO0 6766 1.490 XDUB 15:59:04 00068868855TRLO0 42 1.490 XDUB 16:10:51 00068869392TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7149 127.80 XLON 08:13:09 00068856388TRLO0 6648 128.00 XLON 08:47:29 00068856990TRLO0 8749 127.40 XLON 09:03:49 00068857255TRLO0 2004 127.60 XLON 12:16:40 00068860934TRLO0 4000 127.60 XLON 12:16:40 00068860935TRLO0 6648 127.60 XLON 12:16:40 00068860936TRLO0 5069 127.60 XLON 13:30:05 00068862676TRLO0 2484 127.60 XLON 13:30:05 00068862677TRLO0 1369 127.60 XLON 13:30:05 00068862678TRLO0 6960 127.60 XLON 13:30:42 00068862836TRLO0 306 127.20 XLON 13:37:19 00068863388TRLO0 1478 127.20 XLON 13:37:19 00068863389TRLO0 1822 127.20 XLON 13:52:25 00068863799TRLO0 3676 127.20 XLON 13:52:25 00068863800TRLO0 1 127.20 XLON 13:52:25 00068863801TRLO0 3204 127.20 XLON 13:52:25 00068863802TRLO0 8848 126.60 XLON 14:01:53 00068864174TRLO0 2181 127.00 XLON 14:53:39 00068866130TRLO0 1610 127.00 XLON 14:53:39 00068866131TRLO0 547 127.00 XLON 14:53:39 00068866132TRLO0 434 127.00 XLON 15:00:39 00068866536TRLO0 1764 127.00 XLON 15:00:39 00068866537TRLO0 1200 127.00 XLON 15:04:39 00068866703TRLO0 415 127.00 XLON 15:04:39 00068866704TRLO0 296 127.00 XLON 15:04:39 00068866705TRLO0 4455 127.00 XLON 15:09:18 00068866928TRLO0 3015 127.00 XLON 15:09:18 00068866929TRLO0 1320 127.00 XLON 15:09:18 00068866930TRLO0 4455 127.00 XLON 15:09:29 00068866934TRLO0 1983 127.00 XLON 15:09:29 00068866935TRLO0 276 127.00 XLON 15:09:29 00068866936TRLO0 1983 126.40 XLON 15:09:31 00068866951TRLO0 491 127.00 XLON 15:31:01 00068867816TRLO0 2793 126.80 XLON 15:38:53 00068868018TRLO0 1900 126.80 XLON 15:38:53 00068868019TRLO0 3619 126.80 XLON 15:38:53 00068868020TRLO0 345 126.80 XLON 16:00:09 00068868894TRLO0 2620 126.80 XLON 16:00:09 00068868895TRLO0 1315 126.80 XLON 16:00:09 00068868896TRLO0 3204 126.80 XLON 16:00:09 00068868897TRLO0 2160 127.20 XLON 16:07:59 00068869156TRLO0 5204 127.20 XLON 16:07:59 00068869157TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 303527 EQS News ID: 1836607 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1836607&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)