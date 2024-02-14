

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L), a British home furnishings retailer, on Wednesday reported a rise pre-tax income the first half, amidst an improvement in revenue, driven by a strong sales growth of 4.5 percent.



In addition, the Group expects an increase in its annual pre-tax earnings.



For the six-month period, the company reported a profit before tax of 123 million pounds, higher than 117.4 million pounds, reported for the same period last year.



After tax, profit dropped to 90.7 million pounds or 44.6 pence per share from previous year's 93 million pounds or 45.8 pence per share.



Operating income stood at 126.9 million pounds, higher than 121.8 million pounds a year ago.



Net revenue improved to 872.5 million pounds from 835 million pounds in 2022.



The Group has declared an interim dividend of 16 pence per share with a special dividend of 35 pence per share. These dividends will be paid on April 9 to shareholders on the register as of March 14.



The retailer expects its annual pre-tax income to be in line with the company compiled average of analysts' expectations of 202 million pounds, with a range of 199 million pounds to 207 million pounds.



For the 12-month period to July 1, 2023, the company had posted a pre-tax income of 192.7 million pounds.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken