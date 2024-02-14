The Arbor Company: Mirabelle Introduces Heydey Fitness

Mirabelle, a senior living community managed by The Arbor Company, has introduced new cutting-edge fitness equipment into their on-site wellness center.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2024 / Mirabelle, a senior living community managed by The Arbor Company, has introduced new cutting-edge fitness equipment into their on-site wellness center. Heyday Fitness, a fitness program powered by AI, was created to help seniors build functional strength. Now, Mirabelle is one of the first senior living communities in the country to debut this new technology for resident use.

Heydey Fitness uses AI technology to create personalized fitness plans for seniors. The program can deliver personalized training without the need for an instructor, automatically setting up recovery windows, resistance levels, and reps based on the user's personal fitness level. Using this program, seniors can safely improve their strength and overall wellness with ease.

Heydey Fitness partnered with Mirabelle to develop and test the pilot program with 20 seniors in the community. During this period, designers were able to get real data and feedback from users and continue to develop the equipment to fit their needs. Although Heydey equipment is made to be used without a trainer, Mirabelle employs a certified fitness instructor in the community who works with residents while using the equipment. While the program was piloted at Mirabelle, it is already being rolled out to additional Arbor communities.

This program is perfect for seniors because it aids in fall prevention, improves bone density, and lowers the risk of cognitive decline. Since beginning the program in late 2023, users have already reported feeling stronger, and especially enjoy the adaptability and positive, instant reinforcement of the wellness program.

About The Arbor Company

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 45 independent living, assisted living, and dementia care communities, serving seniors in 11 states. With more than 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The Arbor Company has been designated a Great Place to Work and is listed on the Fortune Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.

