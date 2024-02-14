- Exhibition of all AVIEW products that have obtained overseas sales approval, including CE certification

Coreline Soft, a pioneer in medical artificial intelligence (AI) imaging, unveils cutting-edge AI medical imaging solutions at the ECR 2024 (European Congress of Radiology), establishing a new standard for healthcare across Europe. ECR, the largest radiology conference in Europe, attracts global experts and medical device industry professionals.

Coreline Soft is set to make a mark at the ECR 2024 by presenting its AVIEW product line. The exhibition will feature demonstrations of AVIEW LCS Plus for simultaneous diagnosis of chest diseases, AVIEW COPD for automatic analysis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and AVIEW RT ACS, an AI-based fully automated contouring solution.

The showcase will encompass a comprehensive range of products from screening and diagnosis to treatment and management. Highlighting the AVIEW LCS Plus, capable of screening three major pulmonary conditions in CT scans, the presentation will focus on real-world applications in hospitals worldwide. The company will share insights into the benefits for medical professionals, workflow improvements, and enhanced diagnostic efficiency.

Coreline Soft has been actively expanding its presence in Europe, securing projects such as the multinational lung cancer screening initiative (iDNA) involving five European countries. Projects like the HANSE lung cancer screening in Germany and the ILSP lung cancer screening in Italy, led by the prestigious National Cancer Institute in Milan with 18 participating hospitals and cancer centers, showcase the company's competitiveness in the global lung cancer screening market.

Having recently signed supply agreements with renowned institutions such as Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany, Catania University Hospital in Italy, and the large imaging center group ImaGen in France, Coreline Soft is poised to further extend its footprint in the European healthcare market.

Jason Seo, Director of Overseas Business Development at Coreline Soft, said, "We have accumulated expertise in entering local hospitals and national-level projects, positioning the European market as a forward base for the global market."

Coreline Soft continues to strengthen its global presence, offering innovative AI solutions to advance healthcare practices in Europe and beyond.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214599885/en/

Contacts:

Coreline Soft

Youna Kim

+82-2-571-7321

marketing@corelinesoft.com