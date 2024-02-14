J.S. Held Announces Expanded Leadership and Year-Long 50th Anniversary Celebration

JERICHO, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, announces Paul Banks as the new Science & Technology Division Leader for J.S. Held. Paul joins fellow Division Leaders Robbie Brannon, Max Flynn, Sean Donohue, and Jim Stanilious, overseeing work by more than 1500 technical, scientific, financial, and strategic advisors spanning five continents who advise insurance professionals, legal counsel, corporate executives & risk managers, government agencies, and investors. Today, as a global consulting firm, we continue to grow, innovate, and reimagine our work to help clients navigate complex matters and mitigate risk globally.

J.S. Held was founded in 1974 to provide independent property damage consulting services. As J.S. Held's reputation as a reliable advisor grew, so did our team, evolving based on changing client and industry needs. President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathon Held shares, "The firm was founded on the principle of being a trusted advisor, known for delivering the news and helping clients make well-informed decisions."

Throughout our history, J.S. Held has served as a trusted advisor in some of the most significant matters across the globe, including:

Advising on claims arising from the civil war in Liberia in West Africa.

Providing expert advisory services following the World Trade Center bombing & 9/11, the largest property damage claim in history.

Economic analysis and testimony in some of the most significant cases of funds mismanagement, fraud, and trade secret misappropriation.

Serving as Plan Administrator for the bankruptcy court to facilitate the dissolution of the 34 entities involved in the Katerra bankruptcy, one of the largest construction bankruptcies.

The depth and breadth of J.S. Held's work across numerous markets provides a strong foundation in risk assessment to best advise insurance and non-insurance clients, as the company has continued to expand and diversify.

"Our agile, collaborative, creative, and client-centric team, under the leadership of Max, Robbie, Sean, Jim, and now Paul, provides solution-forward advisory to our clients across the globe, no matter the scope or complexity of a project, and is reflective of the trusted advisor role we have earned over the last 50 years," noted J.S. Held President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathon Held.

Learn more about the dedicated and entrepreneurial experts who help transform J.S. Held, explore our story, and celebrate this momentous milestone, our 50 & Forward celebration, with us at jsheld.com.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Kristi L. Stathis

Global Public Relations

J.S. Held

+1 786 833 4864

Kristi.Stathis@jsheld.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9w3fjEvEhY

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1824221/JS_Held_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/js-held-announces-expanded-leadership-and-year-long-50th-anniversary-celebration-302060639.html